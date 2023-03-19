Latest news on the transfer front regarding Hull City emerges as the Tigers keep one eye on the future

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said a decision will be made on Lewie Coyle’s future at the end of the season. The Tigers’ skipper sees his contract expire this summer but the club hold an option to extend his stay in East Yorkshire by a further 12 months.

The 27-year-old moved to the MKM Stadium back in 2020 from Fleetwood Town and has since made 92 appearances in all competitions, 35 of which have come in this campaign.

He helped Hull win the League One title under former head coach Grant McCann in his first year and has since helped them establish themselves in the Championship over the past couple of seasons.

Speaking after the Tigers’ 1-1 draw away at Reading this weekend, Rosenior provided this update on Coyle’s situation, as per BBC Radio Humberside: “Everything will be done at the end of the season. Lewie’s got an option on his contract. I’ve got a lot of players to think about, we’re having meetings at the moment about how the squad will look.

“There’s no pressure, Lewie knows that. I’ll always be open and honest with the players. He’s doing himself no harm at all at the moment.”

Cyrus Christie has been ruled out until the summer which gives Coyle a chance to nail down the right-back spot for the next couple of months. The ex-Leeds United man provides useful competition and cover in the defensive department but it still remains to be seen whether he will be sticking around.

