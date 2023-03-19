Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town have picked up big wins this weekend against Preston North End and Millwall respectively. Hull City drew 1-1 at Reading.
Sheffield United play on Sunday afternoon in the FA Cup against Blackburn Rovers whilst Rotherham United saw their game against Cardiff City postponed. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship at the moment...
Sheffield United defender heads out on loan
Sheffield United defender Tom Angell has joined Spennymoor Town on loan. The 19-year-old has been allowed to link up with the National League North side on a deal until the summer.
Blackpool goalkeeper departs
Blackpool goalkeeper Stuart Moore has been given the green light to sign for Doncaster Rovers on an emergency loan deal. The stopper is due to spend an initial seven days with the League Two outfit.
Wigan Athletic youngster lands new move
Warrington Rylands have brougth in Wigan Athletic midfielder Joe Adams on loan. The 18-year-old will be looking to get some experience under his belt to boost his development.
Sunderland eye summer target
Sunderland are apparently interested in a summer move for Blackburn Rovers playmaker Bradley Dack. That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Black Cats are ‘keen’ to lure him to the Stadium of Light at the end of this campaign.
Coventry City loanee speaks out
Manchester City defender Callum Doyle has said he is open to returning to Coventry City this summer. He has said, as per Coventry Live: “I don’t want to look too far in the future but if Coventry came in for me again I wouldn’t say no to it. I’d be open to it because I have really enjoyed my time here so far, but I don’t really want to look too far into the future. We have a task to get into the play-offs at the moment, so that’s the priority.”