Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship regarding Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Rotherham United and Huddersfield’s rivals

Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town have picked up big wins this weekend against Preston North End and Millwall respectively. Hull City drew 1-1 at Reading.

Sheffield United play on Sunday afternoon in the FA Cup against Blackburn Rovers whilst Rotherham United saw their game against Cardiff City postponed. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship at the moment...

Sheffield United defender heads out on loan

Sheffield United defender Tom Angell has joined Spennymoor Town on loan. The 19-year-old has been allowed to link up with the National League North side on a deal until the summer.

Blackpool goalkeeper departs

Blackpool goalkeeper Stuart Moore has been given the green light to sign for Doncaster Rovers on an emergency loan deal. The stopper is due to spend an initial seven days with the League Two outfit.

Wigan Athletic youngster lands new move

Warrington Rylands have brougth in Wigan Athletic midfielder Joe Adams on loan. The 18-year-old will be looking to get some experience under his belt to boost his development.

Sunderland eye summer target

Sunderland are apparently interested in a summer move for Blackburn Rovers playmaker Bradley Dack. That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Black Cats are ‘keen’ to lure him to the Stadium of Light at the end of this campaign.

Coventry City loanee speaks out

