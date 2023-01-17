All the latest transfer news from Hull City and the rest of the Championship

Hull City could be handed a boost when they face Sheffield United this weekend. The Blades are currently sweating over the fitness of Iliman Ndiaye ahead of Friday’s meeting.

The forward has been one of United’s best players this season - netting 10 goals and providing seven assists this term as he has featured in every single game in the Championship. Ndiaye’s excellent form earned him a call-up to Senegal’s national squad for the 2022 World Cup, where he made three appearances and picked up an assist.

However, Paul Heckingbottom’s side could now be forced to face the Tigers without their star man after he was forced off with a leg injury in the second half of their win over Stoke City. The Blades could replace Ndiaye with Daniel Jebbison, who is yet to score a league goal since January 2022.

BEN WHITEMAN EXIT RUMOURS 'PLAYED DOWN'

Watford have made no contact with Preston North End over a move for Ben Whiteman, despite rumoured interest. The Hornets were linked with the midfielder before his move to Deepdale two years ago. (Lancs Live)

BURNLEY MAKE 'IMPROVED' OFFER FOR BOSNIAN

Burnley have tabled an improved offer for Konyaspor's Amir Hadziahmetovic after they saw their first bid rejected. It is reported that their latest offer is €3.5m and will add an extra €1m in add-ons. (Inside Futbol)

NORWICH BOSS 'TARGETS' REUNION WITH BORO ACE

Norwich City head coach David Wagner is considering a move for Middlesbrough's Tommy Smith, who he previously managed at Huddersfield Town. The 30-year-old has made 14 starts in the Championship this season. (Football League World)

HULL CITY ‘JOIN’ RACE FOR LEEDS UNITED ATTACKER

Hull City are the latest name to be linked with a move for Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old striker looks set to move to the Championship on loan this month following the arrival of Georginio Rutter at Elland Road. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

SUNDERLAND 'CLOSING IN' ON WEST HAM STARLET

Sunderland are expected to sign Pierre Ekwah on loan from West Ham this month. The 21-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut after joining the Irons from Chelsea in 2021. (Alan Nixon)

SWANSEA CITY FORWARD 'WANTS' RANGERS SWITCH

Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker is reportedly keen on joining Rangers during the January transfer window. The Scottish giants have had a £900k bid rejected for the winger, who is likely to cost around £2m. (Daily Record)

EVERTON 'EYE' TIGERS FORWARD

Everton are reportedly in pole position to sign Hull City's Oscar Estupinan, with Southampton and Nottingham Forest also interested. The striker has netted 12 goals in the Championship since joining from Vitoria de Guimaraes in the summer. (Sport Witness)

BLACKBURN ROVERS 'STEP UP' DEFENDER PURSUIT

