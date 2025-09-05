Nottingham Forest exit on cards for Leeds United-linked winger Jota Silva as 'interested' club named
In the final week of the summer window, as Leeds were looking to bolster their attack, Silva was mooted as a potential option.
He was said to have attracted interest from Leeds, who ended up empty-handed after failed pursuits of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte and Fulham’s Harry Wilson.
A deadline day move to Sporting Lisbon appeared to be on the cards for Silva, who is a senior Portugal international.
Jota Silva latest
However, talkSPORT have claimed a switch back to the country of his birth did not materialise when the deal collapsed at the 11th hour.
The report indicates the 26-year-old could still seal a City Ground exit, with Saudi Arabian outfit Neom SC named as an interested party.
Clubs in Saudi Arabia are still able to conduct business, with their transfer window not set to close until September 10.
Forest only signed Silva last year, prising him from Vitória de Guimarães for a reported €7m (£6m). He has since made 38 appearances for Forest, registering four goals and three assists.
Leeds United ‘interest’
On August 26, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown told Football Insider: “I hear Leeds are interested in signing Jota Silva. They need new wingers, and he is one of the names on their list of targets.
“When he’s been involved for Forest, he looks busy and bright, always looking to make things happen and not afraid to get on the ball.
“He likes to get at people and he’s capable of producing in the final third as well. He’s a bit of a maverick, and those types of players are always welcome at Leeds.
“Forest have signed a number of wide players, and spent a significant amount of money on him, so I hear he is questioning where he fits in.
“He’s been pushed down the pecking order there, so perhaps he could look to move on. If Leeds come in for him, with the opportunity to stay in the Premier League and play more regular football, I expect it’s something he’ll be interested in.”