Leeds United and Southampton-linked winger Jack Clarke has rejected a new Sunderland contract, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been a key figure for the Black Cats since 2022 and his lethal form has fuelled speculation regarding his future. In recent months, he has been linked with the likes of West Ham United and Ipswich Town.

While it did not work out for Clarke in the capital, he has settled at Sunderland and established himself as a talismanic figure at the Stadium of Light. He has amassed 114 appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals and registering 23 assists.

Football Insider have claimed Clarke has turned down the offer of fresh terms at Sunderland, potentially opening the door for Leeds to swoop. The report states Leeds have registered an interest in Clarke, as well as that Southampton are keen on recruiting him.

Clarke is still under contract at Sunderland until 2026, therefore the rejection of fresh terms would not necessarily mean the club have to sanction a sale. However, it would suggest he sees his future away from the Stadium of Light.

Leeds are in dire need of fresh faces as the summer transfer window approaches its final stages. The sales of Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville have left gaps in the squad and Georginio Rutter is expected to follow the trio out of the door.