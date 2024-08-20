Leeds United reportedly hold a huge interest in Burnley winger Manuel Benson - who is also believed to be of interest to Sunderland and Norwich City.

A new addition on the flanks appears to be among the priorities for Leeds, who have lost talismanic wideman Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United.

Reports have suggested Clarke would be an expensive purchase, while Rowe is thought to be nearing a move to Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Benson, however, is about to leave Burnley this summer according to reporter Sacha Tavolieri. Talks regarding a permanent exit are said to be taking place, with Leeds taking a “huge interest”.

Sunderland are also thought to be on the winger’s trail, while Norwich are said to be eyeing the 27-year-old as a potential replacement for Rowe. Personal terms will reportedly not prove problematic.