Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs featured in the latest transfer news round-up.

The summer window is in full swing, despite being in its early stages. Talks are being held and deals are being done, while the rumour mill turns at pace. Here are the latest transfer headlines on Saturday, June 22.

Leeds United dealt Joe Rodon blow

Reports have suggested Joe Rodon is likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur for another Premier League club. Leeds United have been heavily linked with the defender, who was a rock at the back during his loan spell at Elland Road last term.

Joe Rodon spent last season on loan at Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

However, amid reports of interest from Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town, it has been claimed he is more likely to step up to the top flight.

Sheffield Wednesday interested in forward

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in former Cardiff City loan star Sory Kaba. The 28-year-old had a brief spell in the Championship in 2023, enjoying a productive loan stint at Cardiff. Now of Las Palmas in Spain, he is said to be free to seek pastures new and the Owls are thought to be among his admirers.

Interest in Kaba has reportedly come about amid fears over the possibility of signing Ike Ugbo. The Troyes forward impressed on loan in S6 last term but Wednesday are thought to be fearing being priced out of a second swoop.

Former Barnsley man on the move

Crewe Alexandra have secured the signature of former Barnsley forward Kane Hemmings. The experienced marksman left Stevenage at the end of the 2023/24 season and has now dropped into League Two to link up with Crewe. He has penned a one-year deal but there is an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Former Sheffield United talisman eyed

Everton have reportedly made an approach to Marseille regarding former Sheffield United playmaker Iliman Ndiaye. The 24-year-old left Bramall Lane last year, sealing a move to his boyhood club after a stellar season in the Championship.