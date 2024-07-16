Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen has reportedly attracted interest from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 27-year-old was among the many players who left Leeds on loan in the aftermath of relegation to the Championship. He spent the 2022/23 season in Italy, making 31 appearances for Roma.

He is now back at Leeds following the expiry of his loan deal, although could potentially have another transfer opportunity. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Denmark international has been shortlisted by Die Adler.

Rasmus Kristensen has been linked with another move away from Leeds United. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Kristensen joined Leeds in the summer of 2022, reuniting with his former Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch. He made 30 appearances for the Whites in his debut campaign, although proved inconsistent.

A right-back by trade, Kristensen would add depth in a key area for Leeds if he was to remain at Elland Road. However, there was a degree of anger from the Leeds fanbase when he sought pastures new last year.