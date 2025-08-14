Exclusive:Leeds United legend Nigel Martyn shares 'stumbling block' concern over ex-Everton man Dominic Calvert-Lewin
After plenty of speculation regarding his post-Everton destination, Calvert-Lewin has been lined up for a free transfer move to Leeds.
The 28-year-old is an England-capped marksman with a wealth of Premier League experience, but has been hampered by injury in recent years.
Former Whites goalkeeper Martyn, who also represented Calvert-Lewin’s old employers Everton, has insisted there remains a question mark over the forward’s fitness struggles.
Nigel Martyn on Dominic Calvert-Lewin
He told The Yorkshire Post: "When he's on, he's on. He's very mobile, he wins headers, he runs. Your concern is obviously the amount of games he's played over the last two or three seasons. It's probably not enough. That's the only question mark. Is he going to stay fit long enough to have the impact?
"A very fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a good signing. You've just got the question marks over his fitness and the amount of games he has played. That is the stumbling block.
“If you've got someone equally as good but their fitness has remained better over the years, that is possibly the way to go."
Leeds United in the final third
Leeds have pursued a deal to sign Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham, but have seemingly hit a brick wall in their efforts to land the ex-Middlesbrough man.
It appears the Whites do not want Calvert-Lewin to be their only attacking addition and have been linked with Noah Okafor, Josh Sargent and Fotis Ioannidis.
While there may be concerns over Calvert-Lewin’s fitness, he could prove a shrewd addition to the Whites ranks if he can stave off injury.
Martyn said: "He does know where the net is - [although] I wouldn't say he's prolific. It depends on how Daniel Farke wants him [to play].
“There's a lot of pace he's going to be alongside. Leeds' threat, certainly in the Championship, came from their wide areas more than centrally. I think Daniel's realising the threat needs to come from all the way across that frontline now.”