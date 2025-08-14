Leeds United legend Nigel Martyn has shared a concern regarding Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s proposed move to Elland Road.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After plenty of speculation regarding his post-Everton destination, Calvert-Lewin has been lined up for a free transfer move to Leeds.

The 28-year-old is an England-capped marksman with a wealth of Premier League experience, but has been hampered by injury in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Whites goalkeeper Martyn, who also represented Calvert-Lewin’s old employers Everton, has insisted there remains a question mark over the forward’s fitness struggles.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin left Everton and now appears Leeds United-bound. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Nigel Martyn on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

He told The Yorkshire Post: "When he's on, he's on. He's very mobile, he wins headers, he runs. Your concern is obviously the amount of games he's played over the last two or three seasons. It's probably not enough. That's the only question mark. Is he going to stay fit long enough to have the impact?

"A very fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a good signing. You've just got the question marks over his fitness and the amount of games he has played. That is the stumbling block.

“If you've got someone equally as good but their fitness has remained better over the years, that is possibly the way to go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn is a revered figure among the Elland Road faithful. | Shaun Botterill /Allsport

Leeds United in the final third

Leeds have pursued a deal to sign Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham, but have seemingly hit a brick wall in their efforts to land the ex-Middlesbrough man.

It appears the Whites do not want Calvert-Lewin to be their only attacking addition and have been linked with Noah Okafor, Josh Sargent and Fotis Ioannidis.

While there may be concerns over Calvert-Lewin’s fitness, he could prove a shrewd addition to the Whites ranks if he can stave off injury.

Martyn said: "He does know where the net is - [although] I wouldn't say he's prolific. It depends on how Daniel Farke wants him [to play].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad