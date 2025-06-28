Leeds United, Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

As the end of June approaches and pre-season preparations begin, the hunts for signings taking place across the county are intensifying.

It is shaping up to be a busy summer of business, with plenty of activity taking place in Yorkshire.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Leeds United make midfielder move

Leeds United have reportedly made an approach to sign midfielder Douglas Luiz from Italian giants Juventus.

The Brazil international, who moved to Serie A from Aston Villa last year, is believed to be on his way out of Turin.

However, the Whites appear to have missed out on Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra to their Premier League rivals Sunderland.

Leeds United have been credited with interest in former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers land loanee defender

Doncaster Rovers have completed the loan signing of defender Connor O’Riordan from Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old ended the 2024/25 season on loan at Crewe Alexandra, who he started his career with.

After making the move to South Yorkshire, he said: “I spoke with the gaffer a few times over the summer and he was keen to get me in straight away and that's what you want to hear as a player, you want to go somewhere you feel wanted.

"Everytime I play against Doncaster I seem to score, hopefully I can continue doing that but for Doncaster."

Sheffield United eye defender

Nottingham Forest defender Tyler Bindon is said to be of interest to Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old, a right-back by trade, left Reading for Forest in January but made an immediate return to the Royals on loan.

It was at Reading he worked under new Blades boss Ruben Selles, who is thought to be interested in a reunion.

Tyler Bindon was crowned Reading's 2024/25 Player of the Season. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Hull City hold talks

Hull City have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign free agent midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

The 33-year-old, a six-cap England international, counts Liverpool and Newcastle United among his former clubs.

He spent the second half of the 2024/25 season at Burnley, but made just two league appearances as the Clarets escaped the second tier.

Sheffield Wednesday prospect nears move

Sheffield Wednesday’s highly-rated young forward Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri is on the brink of a move to Manchester City, The Star have claimed.

The 15-year-old, the son of ex-professional Danny and the brother of Owls prodigy Bailey, has been prolific at youth level.

It now appears he will continue his development under the watchful eye of Manchester City’s academy coaches at the Etihad Campus.

Double swoops for York City and FC Halifax Town

National League promotion hopefuls York City have bolstered their ranks with two signings in the space of 24 hours.

Experienced midfielder Hiram Boateng has arrived from Mansfield Town, while left-back Ben Brookes has made the switch from Maidstone United.