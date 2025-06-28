Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles 'eyeing' Reading reunion as Nottingham Forest defender targeted

Published 28th Jun 2025, 10:16 BST
Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Nottingham Forest defender Tyler Bindon.

The 20-year-old was brought to British shores in 2023 by Reading, who signed him from the youth set-up at Los Angeles FC.

He thrived under the tutelage of Selles, then in charge of Reading, and sealed a switch to Forest in January this year.

Bindon remained at Reading for the rest of the season as a loanee and was named the club’s Player of the Season.

Tyler Bindon was crowned Reading's 2024/25 Player of the Season.placeholder image
Tyler Bindon was crowned Reading's 2024/25 Player of the Season. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sheffield United target Tyler Bindon

According to The Guardian, Selles is looking to be reunited with Bindon following the Spaniard’s appointment as Sheffield United boss.

A centre-back by trade, Bindon can also operate at right-back and his performances in League One suggest he is ready to step up to the Championship. He also boasts international experience with New Zealand.

Considering he only joined Forest earlier this year, a loan move appears more likely than a permanent switch.

Sheffield United’s summer business

Sheffield United have made one signing since their play-off final heartbreak, recruiting 20-year-old winger Ehije Ukaki from Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

Ukaki was signed using the club’s AI scouting system, which also helped them pick up Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu.

A number of Sheffield United’s key players, including Michael Cooper and Gustavo Hamer, have been linked with moves away from Bramall Lane.

Ruben Selles is now at the Sheffield United helm after being axed by Hull City.placeholder image
Ruben Selles is now at the Sheffield United helm after being axed by Hull City. | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Ruben Selles on Sheffield United’s transfer market position

Selles, however, has insisted the Blades are in a “strong” position.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "For the moment, we are in a good place where we are. We are very strong, we are already assessing the squad and the things we need.

“There is a room, actually, for us to get players we potentially want. I have not seen any other reality. I don't know what is going to happen tomorrow, how it is going to change, how the market is going to evolve.

“The market is always fluid, but we are in a good place and have room to be in an even better place.”

