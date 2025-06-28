Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles 'eyeing' Reading reunion as Nottingham Forest defender targeted
The 20-year-old was brought to British shores in 2023 by Reading, who signed him from the youth set-up at Los Angeles FC.
He thrived under the tutelage of Selles, then in charge of Reading, and sealed a switch to Forest in January this year.
Bindon remained at Reading for the rest of the season as a loanee and was named the club’s Player of the Season.
Sheffield United target Tyler Bindon
According to The Guardian, Selles is looking to be reunited with Bindon following the Spaniard’s appointment as Sheffield United boss.
A centre-back by trade, Bindon can also operate at right-back and his performances in League One suggest he is ready to step up to the Championship. He also boasts international experience with New Zealand.
Considering he only joined Forest earlier this year, a loan move appears more likely than a permanent switch.
Sheffield United’s summer business
Sheffield United have made one signing since their play-off final heartbreak, recruiting 20-year-old winger Ehije Ukaki from Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria.
Ukaki was signed using the club’s AI scouting system, which also helped them pick up Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu.
A number of Sheffield United’s key players, including Michael Cooper and Gustavo Hamer, have been linked with moves away from Bramall Lane.
Ruben Selles on Sheffield United’s transfer market position
Selles, however, has insisted the Blades are in a “strong” position.
He told The Yorkshire Post: "For the moment, we are in a good place where we are. We are very strong, we are already assessing the squad and the things we need.
“There is a room, actually, for us to get players we potentially want. I have not seen any other reality. I don't know what is going to happen tomorrow, how it is going to change, how the market is going to evolve.
“The market is always fluid, but we are in a good place and have room to be in an even better place.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.