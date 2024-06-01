Leeds United are among the clubs featured in the latest transfer news round-up.

The summer window is not even officially open but deals are being struck across the pyramid for out-of-contract players. There are also rumours flying around everywhere you look and whether you love them or loathe them, they will continue to spread throughout the summer.

Here is the latest transfer news round-up for Saturday, June 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window has not yet opened - but the rumour mill is already up and running. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Leeds United reportedly have Sheffield United star Daniel Jebbison in their sights as one of their top transfer targets. The forward missed most of the 2023/24 campaign but made a late comeback for the Blades, featuring on the final day.

He is also said to have attracted interest from the likes of Everton and Leicester City, while it has been claimed there are potential suitors overseas. Sheffield United have tabled a contract offer to the 20-year-old but he is yet to commit.

Former Bradford City man finds new club at 37

Non-league outfit Southport have snapped up former Bradford City defender Nathaniel Knight-Percival. The 37-year-old was once a mainstay at the back for the Bantams and is still going strong.

He told Southport’s official website: “I still want to play and I’ve still got that hunger to train and to play, and just to be with a good group of players and try achieve something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Leeds United and Sheffield United among high-profile departures at Rangers

Rangers have released five players, including former Leeds United marksman Kemar Roofe and ex-Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram. The pair are both seeking pastures new as free agents.

EFL newcomers release former Barnsley defender