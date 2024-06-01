Leeds United eye Sheffield United star and ex-Barnsley and Bradford City men on the move - transfer latest
The summer window is not even officially open but deals are being struck across the pyramid for out-of-contract players. There are also rumours flying around everywhere you look and whether you love them or loathe them, they will continue to spread throughout the summer.
Here is the latest transfer news round-up for Saturday, June 1.
Leeds United target Sheffield United star
Leeds United reportedly have Sheffield United star Daniel Jebbison in their sights as one of their top transfer targets. The forward missed most of the 2023/24 campaign but made a late comeback for the Blades, featuring on the final day.
He is also said to have attracted interest from the likes of Everton and Leicester City, while it has been claimed there are potential suitors overseas. Sheffield United have tabled a contract offer to the 20-year-old but he is yet to commit.
Former Bradford City man finds new club at 37
Non-league outfit Southport have snapped up former Bradford City defender Nathaniel Knight-Percival. The 37-year-old was once a mainstay at the back for the Bantams and is still going strong.
He told Southport’s official website: “I still want to play and I’ve still got that hunger to train and to play, and just to be with a good group of players and try achieve something.”
Former Leeds United and Sheffield United among high-profile departures at Rangers
Rangers have released five players, including former Leeds United marksman Kemar Roofe and ex-Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram. The pair are both seeking pastures new as free agents.
EFL newcomers release former Barnsley defender
Former Barnsley defender Cole Kpekawa has been released by Bromley, who are newcomers in League Two. He had ended the season out on loan at Kidderminster Harriers and is now available to snap up as a free agent.
