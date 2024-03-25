Leeds United hero attracts bid, ex-Sheffield United star eyed & West Ham 'keen' on ex-Barnsley man - transfer latest
Here is the latest transfer news round-up on Monday, March 25, 2024.
Bid tabled for Leeds United hero
Former Leeds United talisman Raphinha has reportedly attracted a bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. The Brazil international has been at Barcelona since 2022, when he was plucked from Elland Road by the Spanish giants. Al-Hilal are said to be willing to fork out €100m to secure his services, having already lodged a bid in excess of €80m.
Former Sheffield United loan star monitored
Morgan Gibbs-White, once a key player for Sheffield United, is said to be on Arsenal’s radar. The 24-year-old has been on Nottingham Forest’s books since 2022 and has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.
Leeds United linked with Celtic star
Leeds United could reportedly be tempted to reignite their interest in Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley. The Scottish giants held on to the former MK Dons man in the summer, despite speculation linking him with the Whites.
However, they could reportedly face another battle to retain him, with Leeds potentially tempted to swoop if they are promoted to the Premier League. He is also said to be of interest to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.
West Ham United keen on ex-Barnsley forward
West Ham are reportedly keen on signing former Barnsley loanee Ivan Toney. According to Football Insider, the Hammers believe they can strike a deal for the England international in the summer window. He has also been linked with West Ham’s London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
Leeds United academy graduate addresses future
Charlie Taylor was linked with a move back to Leeds United last summer, although a move away from Burnley failed to materialise. He has made 20 league starts for the Clarets this season but is out contract at the end of the campaign.
When asked if he had given a potential summer move much thought, via the Burnley Express, he said: “No, not from my side. At the start of the season I wasn’t playing, so I’m just happy to be playing now every week.
“I’m not really concentrating on anything past the summer, I’m just happy to be playing every week. I’m enjoying my football and trying to do the best for this club and get us as far up the table and out of trouble as much as I possibly can.”