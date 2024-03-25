Here is the latest transfer news round-up on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Bid tabled for Leeds United hero

Former Leeds United talisman Raphinha has reportedly attracted a bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. The Brazil international has been at Barcelona since 2022, when he was plucked from Elland Road by the Spanish giants. Al-Hilal are said to be willing to fork out €100m to secure his services, having already lodged a bid in excess of €80m.

The rumour mill is turning ahead of the summer transfer window. Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former Sheffield United loan star monitored

Morgan Gibbs-White, once a key player for Sheffield United, is said to be on Arsenal’s radar. The 24-year-old has been on Nottingham Forest’s books since 2022 and has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Leeds United linked with Celtic star

Leeds United could reportedly be tempted to reignite their interest in Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley. The Scottish giants held on to the former MK Dons man in the summer, despite speculation linking him with the Whites.

However, they could reportedly face another battle to retain him, with Leeds potentially tempted to swoop if they are promoted to the Premier League. He is also said to be of interest to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

West Ham United keen on ex-Barnsley forward

West Ham are reportedly keen on signing former Barnsley loanee Ivan Toney. According to Football Insider, the Hammers believe they can strike a deal for the England international in the summer window. He has also been linked with West Ham’s London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United academy graduate addresses future

When asked if he had given a potential summer move much thought, via the Burnley Express, he said: “No, not from my side. At the start of the season I wasn’t playing, so I’m just happy to be playing now every week.