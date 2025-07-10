Sheffield Wednesday man nears exit, Hull City dealt blow and Leeds United land prospect - round-up
Pre-season preparations are underway across the country, although many players will not be staying in their current camps.
Moves are being lined up across all of England’s divisions, with July a particularly busy month on the recruitment front.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Thursday, July 10, 2025.
Sheffield Wednesday star nears exit
According to The Star, Sheffield Wednesday are on the verge of losing exciting winger Anthony Musaba.
The 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Hillsborough but appears set for a move to Turkish outfit Samsunspor.
A four-year deal is thought to have been lined up for the wideman, who Wednesday signed from AS Monaco.
Leeds United land young defender
Leeds United have signed promising defender Jayden Lienou from Manchester City.
Youth recruitment at Elland Road has slowed down since the departure of Victor Orta from his role as director of football.
However, the Whites have moved to add 17-year-old left-back Lienou to their ranks. The teenage prodigy has penned a three-year deal.
Hull City blow is potential Sheffield United advantage
Hull City reportedly have transfer talks on ice as they await the outcome of their appeal against a transfer embargo.
The Tigers have been credited with interest in free agent forward Oli McBurnie, who has also been linked with a Sheffield United reunion.
However, Hull’s current state of limbo could potentially hand the Blades a huge advantage.
Huddersfield Town lead race
Huddersfield Town are said to be leading the race to land Crystal Palace defender Danny Imray.
The 21-year-old, an attacking right-back, spent last season on loan at League Two outfit Bromley.
The Terriers are thought to have engaged the Eagles in talks with a view to signing Imray on loan or permanently.
Barnsley sign veteran marksman
Barnsley have signed veteran marksman David McGoldrick following his Notts County departure.
The 37-year-old played with Reds boss Conor Hourihane at Sheffield United and remains a revered figure at Bramall Lane.
He said: “I’m delighted to sign for Barnsley. It’s a massive club with great history. I’ve played at Oakwell Stadium many times and always loved the passion from the fans and hope I can bring smiles and good times to the fans and club.”
