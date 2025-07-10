Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pre-season preparations are underway across the country, although many players will not be staying in their current camps.

Moves are being lined up across all of England’s divisions, with July a particularly busy month on the recruitment front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Sheffield Wednesday star nears exit

According to The Star, Sheffield Wednesday are on the verge of losing exciting winger Anthony Musaba.

The 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Hillsborough but appears set for a move to Turkish outfit Samsunspor.

A four-year deal is thought to have been lined up for the wideman, who Wednesday signed from AS Monaco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Musaba looks set to depart Sheffield Wednesday. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Leeds United land young defender

Leeds United have signed promising defender Jayden Lienou from Manchester City.

Youth recruitment at Elland Road has slowed down since the departure of Victor Orta from his role as director of football.

However, the Whites have moved to add 17-year-old left-back Lienou to their ranks. The teenage prodigy has penned a three-year deal.

Hull City blow is potential Sheffield United advantage

Hull City reportedly have transfer talks on ice as they await the outcome of their appeal against a transfer embargo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers have been credited with interest in free agent forward Oli McBurnie, who has also been linked with a Sheffield United reunion.

However, Hull’s current state of limbo could potentially hand the Blades a huge advantage.

Oli McBurnie represented Sheffield United between 2019 and 2024. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town lead race

Huddersfield Town are said to be leading the race to land Crystal Palace defender Danny Imray.

The 21-year-old, an attacking right-back, spent last season on loan at League Two outfit Bromley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Terriers are thought to have engaged the Eagles in talks with a view to signing Imray on loan or permanently.

Barnsley sign veteran marksman

Barnsley have signed veteran marksman David McGoldrick following his Notts County departure.

The 37-year-old played with Reds boss Conor Hourihane at Sheffield United and remains a revered figure at Bramall Lane.