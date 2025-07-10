Sheffield United and Birmingham City appear to have a major advantage over Hull City in the race to sign Oli McBurnie.

The 29-year-old is officially a free agent following the expiry of his Las Palmas contract and has been linked with a host of clubs.

Sheffield United, who he left last year for pastures new in Spain, have been credited with interest in a reunion.

Hull have also been linked, as have Championship newcomers Birmingham and another of his former employers in Swansea City.

Reports had suggested Hull were hopeful of landing the Scotland-capped frontman on a free transfer, but it appears their hopes may have been dented.

Oli McBurnie left Sheffield United last year after the club's relegation from the Premier League. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Hull City dealt blow

The Tigers were recently slapped with a transfer embargo and according to Hull Live, talks with potential new signings are on ice pending the outcome of their appeal.

It has been claimed two transfer wishlists have been drawn up, one accounting for the appeal being successful and the other being based on the opposite outcome.

With the club’s transfer business on hold, Hull are at risk of losing out on targets to rivals in a fast-paced and ever-changing window landscape.

If the likes of Sheffield United, Birmingham and Swansea are indeed keen on McBurnie, now may be the ideal time to pounce and wrap up an agreement.

Oli McBurnie’s future

McBurnie, who counts the likes of Bradford City and Barnsley among his former clubs, would arguably be a shrewd addition for a host of Championship clubs.

He boasts impressive pedigree and has been a regular source of goals at second-tier level for large periods of his career.

A promotion tilt could prove appealing for the frontman, especially considering he suffered relegation from La Liga with Las Palmas last term.

It was McBurnie’s second consecutive relegation, having tumbled out of the Premier League with Sheffield United in 2024.