Sheffield United and Birmingham City given boost in forward hunt as Hull City update emerges
The 29-year-old is officially a free agent following the expiry of his Las Palmas contract and has been linked with a host of clubs.
Sheffield United, who he left last year for pastures new in Spain, have been credited with interest in a reunion.
Hull have also been linked, as have Championship newcomers Birmingham and another of his former employers in Swansea City.
Reports had suggested Hull were hopeful of landing the Scotland-capped frontman on a free transfer, but it appears their hopes may have been dented.
Hull City dealt blow
The Tigers were recently slapped with a transfer embargo and according to Hull Live, talks with potential new signings are on ice pending the outcome of their appeal.
It has been claimed two transfer wishlists have been drawn up, one accounting for the appeal being successful and the other being based on the opposite outcome.
With the club’s transfer business on hold, Hull are at risk of losing out on targets to rivals in a fast-paced and ever-changing window landscape.
If the likes of Sheffield United, Birmingham and Swansea are indeed keen on McBurnie, now may be the ideal time to pounce and wrap up an agreement.
Oli McBurnie’s future
McBurnie, who counts the likes of Bradford City and Barnsley among his former clubs, would arguably be a shrewd addition for a host of Championship clubs.
He boasts impressive pedigree and has been a regular source of goals at second-tier level for large periods of his career.
A promotion tilt could prove appealing for the frontman, especially considering he suffered relegation from La Liga with Las Palmas last term.
It was McBurnie’s second consecutive relegation, having tumbled out of the Premier League with Sheffield United in 2024.
Regarding his decision to swap Bramall Lane for Spain, he said: “I’d been there five years, I love the place, I love everything about it, but I kind of wanted a new challenge. There was always a part of me that wanted to re-sign there but I thought it was being a bit safe.”
