Sunderland 'keen' on signing Chelsea's Leeds United and Ipswich Town-linked forward Marc Guiu
The 19-year-old arrived on British shores last year, swapping life at Barcelona to join Chelsea in the Premier League.
Opportunities were limited in his maiden Stamford Bridge campaign, but he still managed to register six goals across his 16 senior appearances.
Ipswich were linked with a move for Guiu following the end of the season and Leeds were later reported to be interested.
Sunderland linked with Leeds United ‘target’
According to the BBC, Sunderland are now in the mix and looking into the possibility of a season-long loan deal.
The Black Cats, like Leeds, have shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market since sealing their return to the top flight.
There has already been crossovers in targets this summer and Sunderland recently beat Leeds to the signing of Senegal international midfielder Habib Diarra.
It appears Leeds could now face competition from Sunderland again if they opt to pursue a deal for Spanish prodigy Guiu.
Leeds United’s forward search
Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz is widely considered to be Leeds’ main target as they hunt a new number nine, but Guiu could be an alternative target.
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post earlier this month, ex-Whites winger Jermaine Pennant suggested Guiu could be a shrewd addition to Daniel Farke’s squad.
He said: “I think this number nine spot, for the past couple of years, has been one of the most sought-after positions and it's hard to get those top-quality players.
“Marc Guiu seems like a good pick, he seems energetic and like he'd work well in a Leeds team. Of the ones mentioned, I'd probably say [Leeds should try and sign] him."
Leeds recently missed out on the signing of Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão but have managed to complete a deal to sign goalkeeper Lucas Perri from Lyon.
