Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City men are among the frontrunners to join Sheffield United in the summer transfer window.

The curtain will come down on Sheffield United’s season tomorrow (May 19), when the Blades host Tottenham Hotspur. It has been a trying campaign for the Bramall Lane faithful, who have seen their side win just three league games all season.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has made it clear there will be a rebuild over the summer, as the club look to usher in a new era. Some high-profile departures have already been announced, with Chris Basham, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe all moving on when their contracts expire.

Ahead of an important summer, here are the players Readwrite believe are most likely to join Sheffield United.

Harry Souttar has struggled for minutes at Leicester City under Enzo Maresca. Image: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Lewis O’Brien - 5/6

A midfielder heavily linked with Sheffield United in the past, O’Brien spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Middlesbrough. If he is still deemed surplus to requirements at Nottingham Forest, a summer move could be on the cards.

Harry Souttar - 3/1

The defender barely featured for Leicester City in their Championship title-winning campaign, therefore it is difficult to envisage him seeing much action in the Premier League.

Viktor Johansson - 7/2

Sheffield United have been linked with the Rotherham United goalkeeper but a deal now appears unlikely, with reports suggesting he is closing in on a move to Stoke City.

Sammie Szmodics - 5/1

The attacking midfielder has lit up the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, scoring a remarkable 27 goals in the 2023/24 season. There will be plenty of interest in the Republic of Ireland international this summer.

Chris Mepham - 6/1

Sheffield United were reported to be keen on Mepham in January, as were Leeds United. However, the Wales international was still an AFC Bournemouth player when the deadline passed.

Out of contract at Leeds this summer, the experienced defender will be available to snap up as a free agent. He ended the 2023/24 season on loan at Middlesbrough but the Blades have reportedly shown interest.

Ben Brereton Diaz - 13/2

He could not save Sheffield United from relegation but the loanee forward has been among the club’s better performers. As it stands, he is due to report back to parent club Villareal when his loan deal expires.

Anthony Patterson - 8/1

Currently the first-choice goalkeeper at Sunderland, Patterson has been reported to be a transfer target for Sheffield United. Ivo Grbic has been unconvincing for the Blades and Wes Foderingham is set to depart when his contract expires.

Danny Ward - 10/1