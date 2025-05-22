'Several enquiries' - Leeds United and Nottingham Forest face challenge amid Manchester City man interest
After two years out on loan at Sheffield United, McAtee was reintegrated into the Manchester City squad last summer.
He won praise from Pep Guardiola ahead of the 2024/25 season, sparking hope the England youth international was about to enjoy a breakthrough.
However, opportunities have proven limited in what has been a trying campaign for the decorated giants.
Leeds United and Nottingham Forest’s James McAtee competition
Leeds and Nottingham Forest are among those to have been linked with moves for McAtee, although it has been suggested the latter stand a better chance of landing him.
It now appears possible he may elude the reach of any Premier League suitors, with clubs in the Bundesliga said to be circling.
According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, several enquiries have been lodged with Bayer Leverkusen among his admirers.
A move away from the Etihad Stadium is thought to be possible, with the 22-year-old having managed just three league starts this term.
Leeds United’s prior interest in James McAtee
Following Leeds’ play-off final heartbreak last year, the Whites hierarchy got to work on a plan for summer signings.
A number of attacking midfielders were looked at, including McAtee. However, a deal for the former Blade could not be done.
Speaking last summer, Leeds’ former chief executive officer Angus Kinnear said: “Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep decided to keep him. And then [Fabio] Carvalho, who, again, might have been able to go out on another loan.
“It might have been a Championship loan or a Premier League loan. We thought we were first in the queue if it was going to be in the Premier League and he ended up being sold for £27m to Brentford.
“To strengthen our team and to make it better, we have to shop at the highest level possible. And there is lots and lots of frustration.”
