Manchester City’s Leeds United-linked playmaker James McAtee has reportedly been the subject of several enquiries from Germany.

After two years out on loan at Sheffield United, McAtee was reintegrated into the Manchester City squad last summer.

He won praise from Pep Guardiola ahead of the 2024/25 season, sparking hope the England youth international was about to enjoy a breakthrough.

However, opportunities have proven limited in what has been a trying campaign for the decorated giants.

James McAtee has found first-team opportunities limited at Manchester City. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest’s James McAtee competition

Leeds and Nottingham Forest are among those to have been linked with moves for McAtee, although it has been suggested the latter stand a better chance of landing him.

It now appears possible he may elude the reach of any Premier League suitors, with clubs in the Bundesliga said to be circling.

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, several enquiries have been lodged with Bayer Leverkusen among his admirers.

A move away from the Etihad Stadium is thought to be possible, with the 22-year-old having managed just three league starts this term.

James McAtee spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Leeds United’s prior interest in James McAtee

Following Leeds’ play-off final heartbreak last year, the Whites hierarchy got to work on a plan for summer signings.

A number of attacking midfielders were looked at, including McAtee. However, a deal for the former Blade could not be done.

Speaking last summer, Leeds’ former chief executive officer Angus Kinnear said: “Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep decided to keep him. And then [Fabio] Carvalho, who, again, might have been able to go out on another loan.

“It might have been a Championship loan or a Premier League loan. We thought we were first in the queue if it was going to be in the Premier League and he ended up being sold for £27m to Brentford.