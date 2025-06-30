Leeds United, Barnsley and Rotherham United are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Late June is a notoriously busy period in the summer transfer window, as contracts come to an end and speculation runs wild.

Deals are being done up and down the country and there is plenty going on in Yorkshire.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Leeds United near signing

Leeds United look to be on the verge of completing their third signing of the summer window.

Having already signed forward Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg, the Whites are reportedly on the verge of signing defender Sebastiaan Bornauw from the Bundesliga outfit.

The 26-year-old is said to be due for a medical at Thorp Arch ahead of a £5.1m switch to West Yorkshire.

Sebastiaan Bornauw looks set to join Leeds United from Wolfsburg. | Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images

Rotherham United close in

League One outfit Rotherham United are reportedly closing in on the capture of free agent midfielder Dru Yearwood.

The 25-year-old has represented Southend United and Brentford in the EFL but was most recently on the books of Nashville in America.

He is now thought to be nearing a return to England with the Millers.

Barnsley in advanced talks

Barnsley are thought to be in advanced talks over a deal to sign forward Reyes Cleary on a free transfer from West Bromwich Albion.

The 21-year-old, who has been capped by England at youth level, scored six goals in 20 appearances on loan at Hartlepool United last season.

He has been offered a new deal by the Baggies but it appears he may not be staying at The Hawthorns.

Hull City move on

Hull City are reportedly moving on from their interest in Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien.

The all-action midfielder has been strongly linked with Hull, as well as the likes of Swansea City and Wrexham.

It appears the MKM Stadium will not be his destination, with Hull said to be looking elsewhere.

Lewis O'Brien appears set to leave Nottingham Forest. | George Wood/Getty Images

Bradford City forward targeted

Out-of-favour Bradford City frontman Tyler Smith is reportedly a target for League Two outfit Barrow.

The Bluebirds have signed Smith on loan twice previously, with his most recent switch to the club having been sanctioned in January.