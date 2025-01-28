Leeds United run rule, Middlesbrough man on move and Sheffield United consider swoop - transfer latest
The transfer window deadline is drawing closer and fans up and down the country are keen to see their clubs conduct some late business.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.
Leeds United run rule
Leeds United are assessing Liverpool forward Oakley Cannonier as a trialist. The 20-year-old featured for the club’s under-21s last night (January 27), entering the fray as a substitute against West Ham United.
He started his football education in Leeds’ academy before moving to Liverpool, therefore he is back in familiar surroundings.
Middlesbrough sanction exit
Matt Clarke has completed a permanent move from Middlesbrough to Derby County. The 28-year-old had slipped down the pecking order at the Riverside, with his last league start coming on December 10.
He has signed a deal running until the end of the season with the Rams, who he previously represented between 2019 and 2021.
Clarke said: “As soon as I heard that there was a possibility to come back, I was over the moon.”
Sheffield United consider defender
Swansea City’s Harry Darling is reportedly being eyed by Sheffield United. The ball-playing centre-back is a key figure for the Swans but is out of contract at the end of the season.
The Blades have been linked with a number of defenders since they lost Harry Souttar to injury, with Darling the latest.
Leeds United linked with defender
Newcastle United defender Matt Target has reportedly been the subject of an enquiry from Leeds United.
Lewis Hall has established himself as the first-choice left-back at St James’ Park, limiting Targett to just one league outing this season.
Former Bradford City man makes high-profile move
Serie A side Hellas Verona have signed former Bradford City loanee Daniel Oyegoke from Scottish outfit Heart of Midlothian.
The defender spent the 2023/24 campaign in West Yorkshire, making 28 appearances for the Bantams. After just seven months in Scotland, he has now sealed a top-flight move.
Hearts head coach Neil Critchley said: “Daniel has shown improvement in the short period of time since his arrival at Hearts. I've enjoyed working with Dan over this short period, and we wish him well at his new club.
“It's a good move for him, it's a good deal for the club, and it makes sense for all parties involved.”
