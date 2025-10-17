Leeds United have Norway international and ex-AC Milan winger Jens Petter Hauge on their 'radar'

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 17th Oct 2025, 09:54 BST
Leeds United reportedly have Norway international winger Jens Petter Hauge on their radar.

The 26-year-old cut his teeth in his native country with Bodø/Glimt, establishing himself as one of the Eliteserien’s most exciting talents.

Moves to AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt followed before the winger secured a permanent return to Bodø/Glimt earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, it appears he could get another chance to impress outside Norway having again starred domestically.

Jens Petter Hauge is a key figure for Bodø/Glimt.placeholder image
Jens Petter Hauge is a key figure for Bodø/Glimt. | LISE ASERUD/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United eye Norway international

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Petter Hauge has cropped up on Leeds’ radar and been looked at by the Red Bull network.

Via Leeds United News, Bailey said: “One name they like is Jens Petter Hauge. He’s on the radar. He’s one who Leeds have had a look at, because the Red Bulls have looked at him.”

A left-sided winger by trade, Petter Hauge can also operate centrally as an attacking midfielder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest

Leeds United’s wide options

Leeds have lacked depth out wide of late, having lost Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James to injury. Brenden Aaronson has been pushed to the right as a makeshift winger, with Noah Okafor deployed on the opposite side.

Whites boss Daniel Farke also has Jack Harrison at his disposal, although he is yet to start in the Premier League since his return to Elland Road from Everton in the summer.

Leeds wanted another winger on board late in the summer window and pursued a deal for Fulham’s Harry Wilson.

Jens Petter Hauge counts AC Milan among his former clubs.placeholder image
Jens Petter Hauge counts AC Milan among his former clubs. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

A strong push was made on deadline day, only for the Cottagers to block the Wales international’s proposed switch to West Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been suggested Leeds could rekindle their interest in Wilson, although there has also been talk of a new contract at Craven Cottage.

Leeds’ managing director Robbie Evans, however, poured cold water on the likelihood of January activity after the summer deadline.

MORE: Leeds United predicted XI for Burnley clash as key decisions made

Related topics:Transfer NewsPremier LeagueAC MilanDaniel FarkeRed Bull
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice