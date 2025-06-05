Wolves 'pushing hard' to sign Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur-linked attacker as £25m+ deal mooted
The 23-year-old has seen his stock soar of late, having delivered a haul of 13 goals and 10 assists for Nice last season.
He has also enjoyed an international breakthrough with the Ivory Coast and at 23, there is plenty of time for the marksman to blossom further.
This year, TEAMtalk have credited both Leeds and Tottenham with interest in Guessand. However, it appears there is serious interest emerging from the Midlands.
Evann Guessand interest
Sky Sports have claimed Wolves are pushing hard to secure the signature of Guessand ahead of rivals.
The Premier League are said to be considering making an offer, with a potential deal thought to be worth over £25m.
Wolves have been left with a rather significant hole in their attack following the sale of Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, a hole Guessand could potentially fill.
Leeds United’s forward hunt
Leeds have been linked with a clutch of forwards in recent months, with speculation having intensified since their promotion to the Premier League was confirmed.
Joel Piroe out-scored each of his counterparts in the Championship last season but did not always impress with his performances.
Depth, meanwhile, will be important if the Whites are to survive in the famously ruthless top flight.
Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt have all been linked with moves away from Elland Road, therefore significant investment in the frontline may be required.
Among those to have been linked with Leeds are Hamburg’s Davie Selke and Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson.
Selke helped Hamburg seal promotion to the Bundesliga last term with a prolific season, while Wilson is a vastly-experienced marksman with a revered goal record.
