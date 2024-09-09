It was an intriguing summer at Elland Road as the Whites paid the price for failure to secure promotion to the Premier League. Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter were all sold, as were Glen Kamara and Charlie Cresswell.

Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Jayden Bogle had all joined but there was considerably pressure on the club to recruit late in the window. A trio of new signings arrived in the latter stages, as Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon and Ao Tanaka all put pen to paper.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Sheffield United had a rebuild on their hands following relegation from the top flight. There was a change of the guard at Bramall Lane as an array of senior figures moved on, but the Blades ensured they were busy on the recruitment front.

Middlesbrough were not among the most prolific in the window but made some interesting additions, while Hull City ended the summer with a flurry after losing some key figures.

Sheffield Wednesday overhauled their squad to given Danny Rohl more to work with than he had last season, although the new-look Owls have not yet clicked.

But how do these clubs compare to their Championship rivals when it comes to squad value? Here are the most expensive squads in the Championship, according to Transfermarkt data.