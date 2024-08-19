Leicester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United men are among the frontrunners to join Barnsley before the end of the summer transfer window.

A new era is being ushered in at Oakwell, with Darrell Clarke now at the helm. He has an important job on his hands following back-to-back play-off heartbreaks for the long-suffering Barnsley faithful.

Seven new faces have arrived as senior signings this summer, five of which have joined permanently. The first two signings saw familiar faces return to the club, as Conor Hourihane and Marc Roberts joined.

Goalkeeper Jackson Smith followed the pair through the door, before Georgie Gent and Kelechi Nwakali also penned permanent deals. On the loans front, midfielder Matthew Craig and stopper Gabriel Slonina have joined from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea respectively.

Will Alves is well thought of at Leicester City. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Here are the players Business2Community believe are most likely to follow the aforementioned players through the door at Oakwell.

Davis Keillor-Dunn - 11/8

The midfielder’s stock is high following his eye-catching campaign 2023/24 at Mansfield Town. He appeared in all 46 of the club’s League Two fixtures, delivering a 22-goal haul and registering nine assists.

Ronan Coughlan - 4/1

Huddersfield Town released Coughlan after reaching the Premier League and he went back to his native Republic of Ireland. The forward sealed a return to England in January, joining Fleetwood Town.

Will Alves - 5/1

Well thought of at Leicester City, the midfielder is getting back on track after a lengthy spell out injured. A permanent move away from the King Power Stadium appears unlikely but a loan move could suit all parties.

Mark O’Mahony - 13/2

Reports have suggested Brighton & Hove Albion will let the forward depart on loan this summer. An exciting forward with Premier League experience, the 19-year-old will most likely have admirers.

Tyreece John-Jules - 7/1

Arsenal released the forward at the end of the 2023/24 season, following a string of underwhelming loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium. He is now available to pick up as a free agent.

Diogo Monteiro - 9/1

Monteiro arrived at Leeds United boasting impressive pedigree, although has not managed a first-team breakthrough. He has fallen behind the likes of James Debayo in the pecking order and an exit does not appear implausible.

Scott Hogan - 11/1