Leicester City 'could consider' swoop for Leeds United's 214-appearance man in summer transfer window
It has been a tough season for the 25-year-old, who recently lost his place as number one at Elland Road to Karl Darlow.
He has made 214 appearances for the Whites since joining in 2019, but a series of blunders have lowered his standing in the Leeds ranks.
His struggles have naturally fuelled speculation regarding his future and TEAMtalk have claimed Leicester could consider a move for him in the summer.
The Foxes saw their relegation back to the Championship confirmed yesterday (April 20) and now risk losing some of their key figures.
Victor Hermansen, their first-choice goalkeeper, is said to have attracted significant interest and a return a top flight may prove tempting.
Meslier may have endured a difficult season but did scoop the Championship’s Golden Glove award in 2024.
His future at Elland Road does now appear uncertain, with reports continuing to credit Leeds with interest in goalkeepers.
Wolverhampton Wanderers stopper Sam Johnstone is the latest to have been named as a potential target, with a £10m move mooted for the England-capped man.
Newcastle United’s Nick Pope has also been linked, as has Burnley star James Trafford.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.