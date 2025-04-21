Leicester City have been linked with a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a tough season for the 25-year-old, who recently lost his place as number one at Elland Road to Karl Darlow.

He has made 214 appearances for the Whites since joining in 2019, but a series of blunders have lowered his standing in the Leeds ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His struggles have naturally fuelled speculation regarding his future and TEAMtalk have claimed Leicester could consider a move for him in the summer.

Illan Meslier has lost his place between the Leeds United sticks to Karl Darlow. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

The Foxes saw their relegation back to the Championship confirmed yesterday (April 20) and now risk losing some of their key figures.

Victor Hermansen, their first-choice goalkeeper, is said to have attracted significant interest and a return a top flight may prove tempting.

Meslier may have endured a difficult season but did scoop the Championship’s Golden Glove award in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier was named in the 2023/24 Championship Team of the Season. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

His future at Elland Road does now appear uncertain, with reports continuing to credit Leeds with interest in goalkeepers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers stopper Sam Johnstone is the latest to have been named as a potential target, with a £10m move mooted for the England-capped man.