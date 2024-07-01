Manchester City, Leicester City and Aston Villa men are among the frontrunners to join Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window.

The 2023/24 season was a strange one at the Riverside, as inconsistency dampened their hopes of promotion. Next term, however, Michael Carrick’s side will be hoping to challenge more seriously near the summit.

Moves have already been made early in the summer window, with three new faces already through the door. Experienced defender Luke Ayling has joined from Leeds United on a permanent deal, having impressed during his loan stint at the Riverside.

Delano Burgzorg has been brought in to bolster the attack, sealing a permanent switch from German side Mainz 05. He spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town, exciting and frustrating the John Smith’s Stadium faithful in equal measure.

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer enjoyed a productive loan spell at Middlesbrough. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Middlesbrough have also recruited USA international midfielder Aidan Morris, who has joined from MLS outfit Columbus Crewe. Here are the players Sportscasting believe are most likely to follow the trio through the door.

Kian Breckin - 2/1

An attack-minded midfielder, Breckin has potential but a first-team breakthrough at Manchester City does not appear close. After a stellar end to the season with Manchester City’s under-21s, a loan move to the EFL could be on the cards.

Harry Souttar - 11/4

The defender barely featured in Leicester City’s promotion-winning campaign, therefore minutes in the Premier League do not appear likely. Middlesbrough could potentially take advantage of his lowly status in the Foxes squad.

Liam Delap - 7/2

Manchester City are reportedly willing to part with Delap for a fee in the region of £10m. He has been linked with Southampton and the forward would arguably be a coup for any Championship club.

Callum Doyle - 4/1

Even after three seasons out on loan, Doyle does not appear to be on the cusp of establishing himself at Manchester City. Championship interest in the 20-0-year-old defender hardly appears unlikely.

Cameron Archer - 5/1

Aston Villa were obligated to buy Archer back from Sheffield United after the Blades fell out of the Premier League. His return does not necessarily mean he is back in the picture and he has been linked with AFC Bournemouth.

Middlesbrough fans are well aware of his talents, as he shone during his loan spell at the Riverside.

James McAtee - 11/2

There is arguably not a single Championship fanbase who would not like to see Manchester City’s McAtee represent their club. A technically gifted playmaker, he has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Sheffield United.

Daniel Iversen - 7/1

If Leicester City do not push Iversen into the number one spot between the sticks, it is not difficult to imagine the stopper seeking pastures. He ended last season out on loan at Stoke City.

Robin Olsen - 9/1