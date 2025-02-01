West Bromwich Albion have secured the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur’s Will Lankshear, who had been linked with Middlesbrough.

The 19-year-old forward is well thought of at Tottenham and scooped last term’s Premier League 2 Player of the Season award.

Reports indicated he was being lined up for a Championship loan move and Middlesbrough were said to have enquired about his availability.

Cardiff City, Luton Town and Burnley were also credited with interest but West Brom have won the race for his signature.

Will Lankshear has featured for Toittenham Hotspur at first-team level this season. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Lankshear said: "I am delighted to join this great club. I'm looking forward to meeting my new teammates and I can't wait to play in front of all the fans.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to compete for game time and, hopefully, score goals that can help the club push on to get promoted during my time here.

"Tony Mowbray is a manager who everyone says only good things about and I’m keen to learn as much from him as I can over the next few months."

The frontman was initially nurtured within Arsenal’s academy before linking up with Sheffield United in 2021.

He enjoyed a goal-laden spell in the Blades youth system, catching the attention of Tottenham and moving back to London in 2022.

Will Lankshear will spend the rest of the season in the Championship. | YAGIZ GURTUG/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

West Brom’s sporting director Andrew Nestor said: "We have felt since the summer that we would need to prioritise the addition of another striker in this window and we are pleased now to have brought in Will, who we have been watching for some time and has been among our top targets for reinforcement in this area.

"We had spoken to his club prior to January and have had to be patient as agreeing loans often tends to materialise later in the window due to individual club circumstances.

