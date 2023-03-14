News you can trust since 1754
Round-up: Middlesbrough eye two targets, Sheffield United and Norwich City pair wanted, Hull City plan for attacker

Latest transfer news regarding Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and from around the rest of the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:42 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 14:42 GMT

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are both back in action this week. The pair are currently battling it out for a place in the Premier League.

The Blades are currently 2nd and Boro are 3rd. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the duo and from across the rest of the league...

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough eye midfielder

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are ‘considering’ a move for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott if they can promotion, according to a report by GiveMeSport. The 19-year-old has become a key player for the Robins and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Blades ace eyed

Football Insider report Blades starlet Iliman Ndiaye remains on the radar of Everton. The 23-year-old remains under contract at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2024.

Boro target striker

Boro are being linked with a summer swoop for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, according to website FootballLeagueWorld. Burnley and Rangers have also been credited with an interest in the Dutchman.

Norwich City starlet attracting attention

Football Insider claim Norwich City starlet Gabriel Sara is attracting the attention of West Ham United, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid ahead of the next transfer window. He made the move to Carrow Road last year and is looking to help the Canaries get into the play-offs under David Wagner.

Hull City winger latest

Hull City ‘hope’ to be able to bring back Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei on loan, as detailed in a report by Hull Live. The 19-year-old is due to return to Selhurst Park when this campaign ends.

