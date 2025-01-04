Newcastle United 'monitoring' former Sheffield United playmaker also linked with West Ham United
After two seasons out on loan in South Yorkshire, McAtee was welcomed back into the Manchester City fold in the summer.
Despite Manchester City’s decline in the Premier League, the 22-year-old has failed to establish himself as a regular under Pep Guardiola.
He has made just three appearances in the Premier League, all coming from the bench, and has been linked with West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.
Leeds United had their eyes on McAtee in the summer, but a move for the England youth international did not materialise.
According to Mail Online, McAtee has also attracted interest from Newcastle. There has been a focus on recruiting young English talent at St James’ Park, with McAtee fitting the bill.
However, with Newcastle currently prioritising outings, it is believed major incomings at Newcastle are unlikely this month.
If McAtee remains at Manchester City, is is though interest in him could be followed up on when the summer transfer window swings open.
Sheffield United first recruited the 22-year-old in 2023, signing the midfielder alongside his Manchester City teammate Tommy Doyle.
Both flourished at Bramall Lane, helping the Blades seal promotion to the Premier League under the tutelage of Paul Heckingbottom.
Despite reports of interest from Leicester City, McAtee secured a return to Sheffield United for the 2023/24 season.
It was a campaign that ended in relegation for the Blades, but McAtee did enough to convince Guardiola to take a closer look at him.
Speaking in July, Guardiola said: "I would love to have him next season with us - he can play in the small spaces in the pockets.
“I think he grew up in terms of physicality and has played for a team fighting relegation and when you do this you get something special.”
