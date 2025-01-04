Newcastle United are reportedly admirers of former Sheffield United playmaker James McAtee as he continues to struggle for minutes at Manchester City.

After two seasons out on loan in South Yorkshire, McAtee was welcomed back into the Manchester City fold in the summer.

Despite Manchester City’s decline in the Premier League, the 22-year-old has failed to establish himself as a regular under Pep Guardiola.

He has made just three appearances in the Premier League, all coming from the bench, and has been linked with West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

James McAtee spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Leeds United had their eyes on McAtee in the summer, but a move for the England youth international did not materialise.

According to Mail Online, McAtee has also attracted interest from Newcastle. There has been a focus on recruiting young English talent at St James’ Park, with McAtee fitting the bill.

However, with Newcastle currently prioritising outings, it is believed major incomings at Newcastle are unlikely this month.

If McAtee remains at Manchester City, is is though interest in him could be followed up on when the summer transfer window swings open.

Sheffield United first recruited the 22-year-old in 2023, signing the midfielder alongside his Manchester City teammate Tommy Doyle.

Both flourished at Bramall Lane, helping the Blades seal promotion to the Premier League under the tutelage of Paul Heckingbottom.

James McAtee has not been a regular fixture for Manchester City this season. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Despite reports of interest from Leicester City, McAtee secured a return to Sheffield United for the 2023/24 season.

It was a campaign that ended in relegation for the Blades, but McAtee did enough to convince Guardiola to take a closer look at him.

Speaking in July, Guardiola said: "I would love to have him next season with us - he can play in the small spaces in the pockets.