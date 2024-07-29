Next England manager: Former Sheffield United and Brentford coach 'ready' for job, says Liverpool star
Carsley, who assisted David Weir during his ill-fated Blades reign, has been in charge of England’s under-21 side since July 2021. He had previously led the under-20s.
Among the young talents Carsley has nurtured is Elliott, who has been a key figure for the under-21s as he works towards a senior breakthrough. When asked if Carsley was ready to lead the senior team, Ellliott gave an emphatic answer.
As reported by Mail Online, he said: “Absolutely. Lee is an unbelievable manager and an unbelievable guy. He is ready to step up. There have been a lot of big clubs sniffing around him and that is credit to himself and his coaching.
“Whenever I step on the pitch for England I just have freedom to enjoy my football. I feel like he is ready. They are conversations for them (at the FA).”
England are on the lookout for a new manager following Gareth Southgate’s decision to step down. In his final tournament as Three Lions boss, he led the side into the Euro 2024 final but watched Spain emerge victorious.
Carsley is reportedly in the running to fill Southgate’s shoes, while there has also been talk regarding the likes of former Chelsea boss Graham Potter. Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has also been linked with the vacancy, although reports have suggested no approach has been made from the FA.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.