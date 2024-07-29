Former Sheffield United coach Lee Carsley is ready for the England job, according to Liverpool star Harvey Elliott.

Carsley, who assisted David Weir during his ill-fated Blades reign, has been in charge of England’s under-21 side since July 2021. He had previously led the under-20s.

Among the young talents Carsley has nurtured is Elliott, who has been a key figure for the under-21s as he works towards a senior breakthrough. When asked if Carsley was ready to lead the senior team, Ellliott gave an emphatic answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by Mail Online, he said: “Absolutely. Lee is an unbelievable manager and an unbelievable guy. He is ready to step up. There have been a lot of big clubs sniffing around him and that is credit to himself and his coaching.

Harvey Elliott believes Lee Carsley is ready to manage England. Image: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“Whenever I step on the pitch for England I just have freedom to enjoy my football. I feel like he is ready. They are conversations for them (at the FA).”

England are on the lookout for a new manager following Gareth Southgate’s decision to step down. In his final tournament as Three Lions boss, he led the side into the Euro 2024 final but watched Spain emerge victorious.