Sheffield United could reportedly match Sunderland’s bid for Leicester City forward Tom Cannon.

Leicester have recalled the 22-year-old from his loan spell at Stoke City, for whom he scored 11 goals in 25 appearances.

Sheffield United have been strongly linked with the Republic of Ireland international and reports indicated the Blades were willing to pay £7m for his services.

It was then suggested Sunderland were willing to stump up £13m, a figure Sheffield United could reportedly match.

Tom Cannon notched 11 goals in 25 appearances on loan at Stoke City. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

According to The Star’s Danny Hall, the Blades could reach the figure with a lower up-front fee and bigger add-ons.

Cannon would arguably be a coup for either side, with both chasing promotion from the Championship.

He is not the only forward to have been linked with Sheffield United, with former Blades duo Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz also believed to be in the club’s sights.

Reports have indicated Cannon may once again leave on loan, with the Black Cats or the Blades triggering a permanent deal if they are promoted.

Tom Cannon joined Stoke City on loan in the summer transfer window. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

He enjoyed a productive spell at Stoke, establishing himself as one of the division’s most sought-after players with his exploits.

Cannon is a product of Everton’s academy and joined Leicester in 2023 after an impressive loan stint at Preston North End.