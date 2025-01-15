Sheffield United in battle, Leeds United announce exit and Sheffield Wednesday eye duo - transfer latest
There are very few quiet days in the winter transfer window, as rumours circulate and deals are done up and down the pyramid.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
Hull City sign Leeds United forward on loan
Joe Gelhardt has sealed a loan move from Leeds United to Hull City. The former England youth international has not made a single league start this term and will spend the rest of the season with the Tigers.
He said: “Every footballer wants to train hard all week and get rewarded with playing on the weekend. That hasn’t happened for me in the last few years so I’m really excited to get playing again and get that matchday feeling back.”
Sheffield United face transfer battle
Sheffield United look to be locked in a battle with Sunderland over Leicester City marksman Tom Cannon. The 22-year-old has been recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City, with reports indicating the Blades and the Black Cats are vying for his signature.
A loan deal featuring an obligation to buy if promotion is achieved has been mooted, with a £13m figure mentioned.
Huddersfield Town sign Bolton Wanderers star
Huddersfield Town have prised forward Dion Charles from League One rivals Bolton Wanderers. Trotters Ian Evatt had confirmed a bid for the forward has been accepted.
He said: “There’s a lot of decision-makers in that and Dion Charles is one of them as well, we mustn’t forget that as well. We’ve come together and we’ve decided it as an acceptable offer for us and that’s all we really need to say on it.”
Sheffield Wednesday linked with duo
Sheffield Wednesday have been credited with interest in Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo. Sunderland are also thought to be keen on the wideman, although a loan deal with a European club is believed to have been agreed.
The Owls have also been linked with Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie, who is due to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign.
Barnsley welcome forward back to fold
Andy Dallas has returned to Barnsley after Barrow opted to cut his loan stay short. He is back in the ranks at Oakwell after scoring five goals in 22 appearances for the Bluebirds.
In a statement, Barrow said: “Barrow AFC can confirm that Andy Dallas has returned to his parent club after we made the decision to conclude his loan spell at The SO Legal Stadium.
“We’d like to thank Andy for all his efforts in a Barrow shirt, and we wish him all the best for the future.”
Loan return at Huddersfield Town
Neo Eccleston is back at Huddersfield Town following his loan spell in League Two with Barrow. The 21-year-old has returned to West Yorkshire after making 17 appearances in the fourth tier.
Huddersfield’s loans manager David Fox said: “Building on a promising summer after being selected to join in with pre-season with the first team, we’re pleased with how much exposure Neo has had to senior football in his time with Barrow in the first half of the campaign.
“Starting the season well with a number of eye catching outings, he will have learned so much from this period both on and off the field. Back with the club, we’ll reintegrate Neo into our B Team set-up and his development will continue at Canalside.”
