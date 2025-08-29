Sheffield United defender Jack Robinson has reportedly attracted interest from Watford.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old joined the Blades back in 2020, making the move to Bramall Lane from Nottingham Forest.

He has since amassed 162 appearances for the club, featuring in both the Premier League and the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with the transfer window set to close on Monday (September 1), Sheffield United could face a decision on the seasoned left-back-turned-centre-back.

Jack Robinson has captained Sheffield United in the early stages of the season. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Watford eye Sheffield United defender

According to The Star, Watford hold interest in prising Robinson from Bramall Lane.

As it stands, it is unclear whether or not the Hornets will follow up on their reported interest with an offer.

If they do table a bid, the Blades will face a decision on whether or not to retain one of their most experienced figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Robinson is among the most experienced figures in the Sheffield United dressing room. | Tony King/Getty Images

Incomings and outgoings at Sheffield United

A busy end to the window is anticipated at Bramall Lane, with more incomings and outgoings possible.

Blades boss Ruben Selles has not ruled out the possibility of exits, despite stating he is confident of retaining players.

He said: "I'm confident but as I said many times, this is football and no one is bigger than Sheffield United as a club

“So if there is a proposal for someone, he wants to go, it's the money that we expected and we have a plan behind that, then it probably will happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right now I'm confident that everyone stays. We may do a couple of loans with the young players to give them playing time in clubs that we think can help their development.”

On the recruitment front, Sheffield United have signed Tahith Chong from Luton Town and are reportedly working on a deal to borrow the services of Alex Matos from Chelsea.