Sheffield United defender Jack Robinson attracts Watford 'interest' as transfer deadline edges closer

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 29th Aug 2025, 14:14 BST
Sheffield United defender Jack Robinson has reportedly attracted interest from Watford.

The 31-year-old joined the Blades back in 2020, making the move to Bramall Lane from Nottingham Forest.

He has since amassed 162 appearances for the club, featuring in both the Premier League and the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, with the transfer window set to close on Monday (September 1), Sheffield United could face a decision on the seasoned left-back-turned-centre-back.

Jack Robinson has captained Sheffield United in the early stages of the season.placeholder image
Jack Robinson has captained Sheffield United in the early stages of the season. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Watford eye Sheffield United defender

According to The Star, Watford hold interest in prising Robinson from Bramall Lane.

As it stands, it is unclear whether or not the Hornets will follow up on their reported interest with an offer.

If they do table a bid, the Blades will face a decision on whether or not to retain one of their most experienced figures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jack Robinson is among the most experienced figures in the Sheffield United dressing room.placeholder image
Jack Robinson is among the most experienced figures in the Sheffield United dressing room. | Tony King/Getty Images

Incomings and outgoings at Sheffield United

A busy end to the window is anticipated at Bramall Lane, with more incomings and outgoings possible.

Blades boss Ruben Selles has not ruled out the possibility of exits, despite stating he is confident of retaining players.

He said: "I'm confident but as I said many times, this is football and no one is bigger than Sheffield United as a club

“So if there is a proposal for someone, he wants to go, it's the money that we expected and we have a plan behind that, then it probably will happen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Right now I'm confident that everyone stays. We may do a couple of loans with the young players to give them playing time in clubs that we think can help their development.”

On the recruitment front, Sheffield United have signed Tahith Chong from Luton Town and are reportedly working on a deal to borrow the services of Alex Matos from Chelsea.

Since the appointment of Selles as Chris Wilder’s successor, the Bladed are yet to win a competitive fixture.

MORE: Sheffield United credited with interest in signing Leeds United title-winner from Tottenham Hotspur

Related topics:Jack RobinsonWatfordTransfer NewsEFL Championship
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice