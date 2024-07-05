Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City 'keen' on signing former Chelsea and Portsmouth playmaker
The playmaker was linked with Wednesday in January but a move to Hillsborough did not materialise. Brentford instead sanctioned a loan move to Portsmouth, who sealed promotion to the Championship with Peart-Harris in their ranks.
Reports of interest from South Yorkshire have now resurfaced, with Football Insider claiming the Owls are keen on landing him on loan. However, Swansea and Oxford are also said to have an interest in the 21-year-old.
All three are said to have made enquiries regarding the attacking midfielder, who has been on Brentford’s books since 2021. Prior to joining the Bees, he was nurtured within Chelsea’s academy and picked up youth caps for England.
Brentford first loaned Peart-Harris out to Forest Green Rovers and he spent the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign at The Bolt New Lawn. After a stint back at Brentford, he was then sent out for minutes at Portsmouth.
Pompey deployed Peart-Harris in a variety of positions, taking advantage of his versatility over the course of his 12 outings. He scored twice during his loan period as Portsmouth clinched the League One title.
Wednesday have been active in the transfer market of late, moving quickly to bolster Danny Rohl’s ranks. Defenders Yan Valery and Max Lowe have been recruited, while Ben Hamer has been signed to add experience to the goalkeeping department.
Svante Ingelsson has been lured from German side Hansa Rostock, Jamal Lowe has joined from AFC Bournemouth and the Owls have also landed Olaf Kobacki from Arka Gdynia.
