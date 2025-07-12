Sheffield Wednesday attacker departs for pastures new in latest blow for crisis-stricken Owls
The Owls are in the midst of a particularly turbulent chapter in their history, with issues relating to the payment of staff and players wreaking havoc.
Dejphon Chansiri is said to be working on selling the club, while Danny Rohl appears set to resume his duties as manager.
However, Wednesday remain in a state of limbo and have now lost one of their key attacking outlets.
For days it was widely expected that Musaba would be departing South Yorkshire for a fresh start in Turkey.
Anthony Musaba move confirmed
While there has been no official announcement from Wednesday, Samsunspor have confirmed the capture of the former Netherlands youth international.
A post shared by the club’s official X account read: “On our European journey, Anthony Musaba is with us. Welcome to the Samsunspor family.”
He has joined the club at an exciting time, with Europa League football having been secured by a surprise third-placed finish in the Turkish top flight.
Anthony Musaba’s time at Sheffield Wednesday
Musaba arrived at Hillsborough in the summer of 2023 during the ill-fated and ultimately brief reign of Xisco Munoz.
He made the move from AS Monaco for an undisclosed fee and his pedigree generated excitement among the Hillsborough faithful.
After landing Musaba, Munoz told Wednesday’s website: “Anthony has big capacity with a lot of ability one against one and he is a player who learns and will give everything.
“He has the experience of being with a big club like Monaco and now this is an opportunity for him at a big club like Sheffield Wednesday.
“He has a lot of pace, he is a good crosser of the ball and I think he will be a very good player for us.”
Musaba racked up 80 appearances across his two seasons in England, scoring 12 goals and registering 11 assists.
