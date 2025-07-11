Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl set for clear-the-air meeting with players after latest twist
Amid uncertainty over his future, Rohl has not been at St George’s Park to oversee Wednesday’s early pre-season preparations.
Reports indicated he was in talks over an exit, having been linked with a raft clubs throughout the calendar year.
It recently emerged Rohl is set for a shock U-turn, with the German now expected to resume his duties as Owls manager.
News of the U-turn was followed by reports suggesting a number of players would rather Rohl did not take the reins again.
Danny Rohl set for meeting with players
According to Sky Sports, Rohl is set for important talks with the squad in an attempt to ease frustrations.
Wednesday will return to their Middlewood Road training ground after their time at St George’s Park is complete.
They will reportedly have a meeting in which Rohl plans to speak candidly about the situation. He is thought to be understanding of the frustrations of some players, which have been intensified by issues with wage payments.
Off-field developments
Off the field, Wednesday appear to be edging closer to a takeover. Dejphon Chansiri is believed to have reached an agreement with at least one prospective buyer, meaning his controversy-ridden ownership could be coming to an end.
Supporters will be hoping a semblance of normality can return to S6, especially considering there is a Championship campaign approaching.
As it stands, Wednesday are under an embargo and will not be able to stump up any fees in the transfer market.
Key players, meanwhile, could be set to depart Hillsborough. Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama both appear to be on their way out as clubs capitalise on the turbulence.
Out-of-contract captain Barry Bannan has also been linked with a move away from South Yorkshire, although has been part of early pre-season training at Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.