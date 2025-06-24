West Bromwich Albion are the latest club to have been credited with interest in Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Barry Bannan.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the last decade, the 35-year-old has been the heartbeat of the Wednesday midfield and a revered figure among the Hillsborough faithful.

He has previously signalled his intention to see out his career in S6, although off-field turbulence has cast doubt on his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannan has been linked with a shock move away from Sheffield Wednesday. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

West Brom linked with Barry Bannan

West Brom have now been linked with the Scotland-capped playmaker, with TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher naming the Baggies, Stoke and Wrexham as interested parties.

The Championship outfit, led by former Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason, recently made their first foray into the market with the signing of Nat Phillips from Liverpool.

Bannan is out of contract this summer and the financial troubles that have engulfed Wednesday have raised doubts over the likelihood of him penning new terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been issues paying players and staff, with the scrutiny faced by owner Dejphon Chansiri intensifying at a rapid pace.

Barry Bannan helped Sheffield Wednesday seal promotion to the Championship in 2023. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Barry Bannan’s future

It has been suggested Bannan has been growing disillusioned amid the chaos, therefore the prospect of stability elsewhere could prove appealing.

Reports have also indicated he has agreed a new deal in principle, but it no longer appears certain he will be staying put.

Bannan has made a total of 447 appearances for the Owls, scoring 34 goals and registering 72 assists. He joined from Crystal Palace in 2015, having previously represented the likes of Aston Villa, Leeds United and Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Losing a player of such importance would be yet another hammer blow for Wednesday, who appear set to lose highly-rated manager Danny Rohl.