Sheffield Wednesday star 'attracting interest' from West Brom and Stoke City with future in doubt
For the last decade, the 35-year-old has been the heartbeat of the Wednesday midfield and a revered figure among the Hillsborough faithful.
He has previously signalled his intention to see out his career in S6, although off-field turbulence has cast doubt on his future.
Wrexham have been linked with an ambitious move for the veteran, as have Derby County, Stoke City and Coventry City.
West Brom linked with Barry Bannan
West Brom have now been linked with the Scotland-capped playmaker, with TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher naming the Baggies, Stoke and Wrexham as interested parties.
The Championship outfit, led by former Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason, recently made their first foray into the market with the signing of Nat Phillips from Liverpool.
Bannan is out of contract this summer and the financial troubles that have engulfed Wednesday have raised doubts over the likelihood of him penning new terms.
There have been issues paying players and staff, with the scrutiny faced by owner Dejphon Chansiri intensifying at a rapid pace.
Barry Bannan’s future
It has been suggested Bannan has been growing disillusioned amid the chaos, therefore the prospect of stability elsewhere could prove appealing.
Reports have also indicated he has agreed a new deal in principle, but it no longer appears certain he will be staying put.
Bannan has made a total of 447 appearances for the Owls, scoring 34 goals and registering 72 assists. He joined from Crystal Palace in 2015, having previously represented the likes of Aston Villa, Leeds United and Blackpool.
Losing a player of such importance would be yet another hammer blow for Wednesday, who appear set to lose highly-rated manager Danny Rohl.
The Owls had made impressive strides under the German but issues away from the pitch are threatening to undo the good work.
