17 free agents Sheffield Wednesday could target including ex-Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Wolves men

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 13:03 BST

Sheffield Wednesday endured a frustrating transfer window - but could still potentially explore the free agent market.

Only two signings were made by the Owls, who saw their summer plagued by off-field turbulence.

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath joined on loan from Cardiff City to fill in for the injured Pierce Charles and it appeared, for a period, that he would be the only addition.

Reports indicated a number of Premier League prospects were teed up for loan deals, including Manchester City’s Jaden Heskey and Chelsea’s Samuel Rak-Sakyi.

However, only Manchester United left-back Harry Amass arrived on deadline day to take the signings tally to two.

Even the free agent market will be difficult to explore for Wednesday, who will have to prove they have the funds to pay wages in a timely manner.

However, if Wednesday can prove they have the money, or even move forward with fresh investors, unattached players could be looked at.

Manager Henrik Pedersen spoke of his desire for incomings after his side’s recent defeat to Swansea City.

He said: “I think we will get stronger and stronger as we go on but of course it would help if we could bring in three or four more players so we can rotate and keep the levels as high as possible.

“I don’t know what the current situation is with the chairman and the EFL. It’s too early to say if we can stay in the Championship but we showed from the first game at Leicester how well we can compete. I promise we will do our very best with what we’ve got.”

Here are 17 unattached players currently available to be snapped up.

Nottingham Forest have released the marksman following his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

1. Emmanuel Dennis

Nottingham Forest have released the marksman following his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers. | George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The veteran centre-back is unattached after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers.

2. Craig Dawson

The veteran centre-back is unattached after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The left-back is yet to find a new club following his Huddersfield Town departure.

3. Josh Ruffels

The left-back is yet to find a new club following his Huddersfield Town departure. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Tottenham Hotspur released the former England youth international goalkeeper earlier this year.

4. Alfie Whiteman

Tottenham Hotspur released the former England youth international goalkeeper earlier this year. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedWolvesNottingham Forest
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice