Only two signings were made by the Owls, who saw their summer plagued by off-field turbulence.

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath joined on loan from Cardiff City to fill in for the injured Pierce Charles and it appeared, for a period, that he would be the only addition.

Reports indicated a number of Premier League prospects were teed up for loan deals, including Manchester City’s Jaden Heskey and Chelsea’s Samuel Rak-Sakyi.

However, only Manchester United left-back Harry Amass arrived on deadline day to take the signings tally to two.

Even the free agent market will be difficult to explore for Wednesday, who will have to prove they have the funds to pay wages in a timely manner.

However, if Wednesday can prove they have the money, or even move forward with fresh investors, unattached players could be looked at.

Manager Henrik Pedersen spoke of his desire for incomings after his side’s recent defeat to Swansea City.

He said: “I think we will get stronger and stronger as we go on but of course it would help if we could bring in three or four more players so we can rotate and keep the levels as high as possible.

“I don’t know what the current situation is with the chairman and the EFL. It’s too early to say if we can stay in the Championship but we showed from the first game at Leicester how well we can compete. I promise we will do our very best with what we’ve got.”

Here are 17 unattached players currently available to be snapped up.

Emmanuel Dennis Nottingham Forest have released the marksman following his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

Craig Dawson The veteran centre-back is unattached after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Josh Ruffels The left-back is yet to find a new club following his Huddersfield Town departure.