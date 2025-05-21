St Johnstone have confirmed the departure of former Sheffield Wednesday forward Stevie May.

The Scottish outfit developed May within their youth system and give him his break in the senior game at just 16.

His exploits north of the border attracted attention from England and Wednesday won the race for his signature in 2014.

He spent one season at Hillsborough, scoring seven goals in 42 appearances, before departing for Preston North End in 2015.

The 32-year-old has been back on the books of St Johnstone since 2019 but following the club’s relegation from the Scottish Premiership, has been released.

St Johnstone’s Stevie May farewell

A statement issued by the Saints read: “We can confirm that striker Stevie May will be departing the club when his contract comes to an end later this month.

“Stevie, who grew up in Newburgh and is a product of our youth academy, will always have legendary status at McDiarmid Park.

“He has made 267 appearances for the club in total and always represented the badge with professionalism and passion.

“Fans of a certain vintage will still recall his goalscoring senior debut aged just 16 against Airdrie back in May 2009.

“Stevie, following a number of successful loan spells, moved on to play a pivotal role in our top-flight success and netted numerous goals that continue to resonate strongly among the Saints fanbase.

“The European goal to defeat Norwegian giants Rosenborg and, of course, the Scottish Cup semi-final double against Aberdeen in 2014 are just two memories which will forever be remembered by Saintees across the globe.

“An inspiration to aspiring local footballers, Stevie’s performances earned him a move to Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2014 before he also turned out for Preston North End and Aberdeen.

“His McDiarmid Park homecoming arrived in 2019 and he has been with us ever since, albeit he spent last season on loan at Livingston FC.

“A member of the 2021 squad who did the unthinkable and lifted the League Cup and Scottish Cup in the same season, his name is firmly etched in the St Johnstone history books.

“He is among a small but special band of players to have lifted three major pieces of silverware for the club.

“No stranger to stepping up when it mattered most, Stevie scored the opener of our Premiership playoff home leg against Inverness back in 2022 after coming off the bench.

“It was that goal which set the ball rolling for, in the end, a comprehensive victory in front of a packed-out stadium chanting his name.

“A role model on and off the field of play, we thank Stevie greatly for everything he has done for us across both spells with the club and we wish him all the very best for his next steps in football.