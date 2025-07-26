Sunderland 'willing' to offer £17.5m package to sign defender eyed by Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur
A senior Colombia international, Lucumi has gone from strength to strength in Serie A since his move to Bologna in 2022.
He had previously starred in Belgium for Genk, having cut his teeth in his native Colombia with Deportivo Cali.
His exploits have fuelled talk of Premier League interest in recent months and Leeds are among those to have been linked.
In May, the likes of Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace were credited with interest in the centre-back.
Jhon Lucumi eyed
Speculation has not died down and according to The Northern Echo, Sunderland are working to recruit the 27-year-old.
The Black Cats are believed to be willing to offer a £17.5m package, although Bologna are thought to be holding out for around €25m (£21.9m).
However, the report claims there is a degree of flexibility over how the deal could be structured.
Leeds and Sunderland are not exactly bitter rivals but there has been more than one crossover between them regarding transfer targets this summer.
Midfielders Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki were both believed to be on the Leeds radar before they completed moves to Sunderland.
Leeds United’s centre-back recruitment
Both have been credited with interest in Lucumi, although Leeds’ recruitment since May would suggests he may no longer be in their sights.
The Whites have recruited centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, who look set to challenge Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk for minutes.
Max Wober and James Debayo have both departed Elland Road, although Ethan Ampadu can also deputise at centre-back.
The Wales international has had to drop back from midfield on various occasions since his move to Elland Road from Chelsea in 2023.
However, the additions of Bjol and Bornauw could prevent Leeds’ captain having to be pulled away from his role as a midfield anchor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.