Swansea City next manager: Interesting claim made over former Leeds United and Bradford City man
Sheehan is currently in his second reign as Swansea’s caretaker boss, having stepped up to take the reins following the dismissal of Luke Williams.
He had previously taken the baton from Michael Duff, who was recently axed once again, this time by Huddersfield Town.
Reports have indicated Sheehan has the backing of the Swansea players and he has not overseen a defeat in any of his three games in charge.
Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman thinks Sheehan would take the role if offered to him and the conditions were right.
He told Football League World: "They have got Alan Sheehan in there at the minute, who has won two and drawn one of his three games in charge, which is a brilliant record.
"You have got to ask yourself how attractive a job it is given the last couple of seasons, really. There seems to have been a lack of ambition.
"They have got a new director of football, I think, in Richard Montague, so he has got huge decisions to make.
“I think, reading between the lines, Alan Sheehan would take it if everything was right, if there were long-term plans for what the future holds, and if they agreed on a way forward.
"At the moment, you have to say, given how well he has done, he may possibly be the best bet, given that it is not the most attractive of jobs at this moment in time."
Swansea sit 16th in the Championship table, 11 points clear of the relegation zone but 12 points adrift of the play-offs.