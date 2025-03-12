Former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Alan Sheehan could potentially take the Swansea City job, a pundit believes.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheehan is currently in his second reign as Swansea’s caretaker boss, having stepped up to take the reins following the dismissal of Luke Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports have indicated Sheehan has the backing of the Swansea players and he has not overseen a defeat in any of his three games in charge.

Alan Sheehan is in temporary charge of Swansea City. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman thinks Sheehan would take the role if offered to him and the conditions were right.

He told Football League World: "They have got Alan Sheehan in there at the minute, who has won two and drawn one of his three games in charge, which is a brilliant record.

"You have got to ask yourself how attractive a job it is given the last couple of seasons, really. There seems to have been a lack of ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Sheehan represented Leeds United in his playing days. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"They have got a new director of football, I think, in Richard Montague, so he has got huge decisions to make.

“I think, reading between the lines, Alan Sheehan would take it if everything was right, if there were long-term plans for what the future holds, and if they agreed on a way forward.

"At the moment, you have to say, given how well he has done, he may possibly be the best bet, given that it is not the most attractive of jobs at this moment in time."