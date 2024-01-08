Here is the latest January transfer window news round-up, featuring Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Leeds United and more.

The window is over a week old and yet is already generating plenty of excitement across the divisions. Transfer speculation is rife as clubs look to get deals over the line to ensure they are well-placed to meet targets for the season.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Monday, January 8, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

Hull City closing in on Premier League playmaker

Hull City are closing in on the signing of Liverpool playmaker Fabio Carvalho. Image: Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

Hull City look set to pull of a major transfer coup with the loan capture of Liverpool playmaker Fabio Carvalho. Hull’s owner Acun Ilicali has confirmed a deal to sign the former Fulham man is almost complete.

Sheffield Wednesday land loanee to strengthen between the sticks

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the loan signing of goalkeeper James Beadle from Brighton & Hove Albion. The England youth international has linked up with the Owls having had his loan stint at Oxford United cut short.

He has been reunited with his former Seagulls goalkeeping coach, Sal Bibbo, and will wear the number 26 shirt at Hillsborough.

Leeds United forward attracts interest

Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt has reportedly attracted interest from Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers. Stiff competition and injuries have hampered the 21-year-old this season and he has managed just six league outings for the Whites.

Middlesbrough sanction loan exit

Middlesbrough have allowed Hayden Coulson to join Blackpool on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old has struggled for minutes at the Riverside this season and had not made a league appearance since the second game of the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday step up Coventry interest

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly been given permission to enter talks with West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry. The 23-year-old is also said to be the subject of interest from Charlton Athletic, as well as a host of other clubs.

Leeds United defender set for permanent exit