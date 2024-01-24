It has been another busy day in the window, rife with speculation as the deadline creeps closer.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Wednesday, January 24, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

Leeds United face major competition

Everton's Ben Godfrey is reportedly attracting interest. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds United are said to face major competition for the signature of Everton defender Ben Godfrey. The Toffees reportedly prefer a sale and European clubs are believed to be offering better terms for a permanent move.

The Whites reportedly want to pursue a loan move with a buy option instead.

Barnsley midfielder nears exit

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles appears close to leaving Oakwell, with reports suggesting Sunderland are closing in on a deal to sign him on loan with a view to a permanent switch.

Reds boss Neill Collins has confirmed there are negotiations taking place that concern Styles’ future.

Hull City defender departs on loan

Hull City have allowed defender Andy Smith to leave on loan. The 22-year-old has linked up with Cheltenham Town and will remain at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium until the end of the season. It is the fourth loan move of the Tigers academy graduate’s career.

Rotherham United-linked forward subject of enquiry

Rotherham United have been linked with Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang, although do not appear to be the only interested party. The 25-year-old has reportedly been the subject of an approach from League One high-fliers Portsmouth.

Liverpool defender attracts Leeds United interest

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay is said to have attracted interest from Championship sides, with Leeds United among them. The Whites have lost two right-backs this month, therefore strengthening there could prove sensible.

Hearts eye former Sheffield United forward

Scottish outfit Hearts are reportedly keen on signing former Sheffield United frontman Lys Mousset. The 27-year-old once commanded a fee believed to be in the region of £10m, back when the Blades secured his services.