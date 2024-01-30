With just over 48 hours to go until the window slams shut, the football season has entered a hectic period. There is uncertainty across the divisions, fuelled by speculation and a desire among clubs to strike deals while they still can.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Tuesday, January 30, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

Leeds United defender departs for Sunderland

Leeds United have allowed Leo Hjelde to depart for Sunderland on a permanent basis. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Sunderland have completed the signing of defender Leo Hjelde from Leeds United. The 20-year-old had not appeared in the Championship for Leeds since the opening day of the season.

He said: “It feels great to be here and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I spoke to my dad, who showed me the size of the club and the support, and I knew it was a move I simply I couldn’t turn down.

"I’m a ball-playing centre back, or left back, and I like to get up and down the pitch. I’ve been at some big clubs previously and this has helped me develop as a player and as a person, but I’m now ready to push on and take the next step.”

Hull City complete capture of ex-Rotherham United man

Hull City have pulled off a coup with the capture of wing-back Ryan Giles from Luton Town. He has arrived at the MKM Stadium on loan, although the Tigers have the option to buy him at the end of the season.

Hull’s head coach Liam Rosenior said: “I like attacking full-backs and Ryan is one of the best in the league.”

Sheffield Wednesday face transfer battle

Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers are said to be vying for the signature of Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire. Both have reportedly lodged bids for the 22-year-old, who has represented the USA at senior level.

Price tag set for Sheffield United and Leeds United target

Nottingham Forest reportedly want £6m for defender Joe Worrall, a player Sheffield United and Leeds United are said to be chasing. Leeds are reportedly unwilling to pay, with a loan move their preference if they cannot land another centre-back.

Leeds United midfielder set for loan switch

22-year-old midfielder Jack Jenkins is reportedly set to leave Leeds United to join FC Halifax Town on loan. He recently returned to Elland Road following a brief stint at Scunthorpe United.

Middlesbrough forward set for Premier League move

Middlesbrough look set to lose influential forward Morgan Rogers. Reports have suggested the 21-year-old is set to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Premier League side Aston Villa.