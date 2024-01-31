All Sections
Transfer latest as Sheffield Wednesday dealt blow, Leeds United man leaves and Huddersfield Town make decision

Here is the latest January transfer window news round-up, featuring Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and more.
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:42 GMT

With less than 36 hours to go until the window slams shut, clubs still in need of additions do not have much time left to conduct business. The January window is famous for the late drama it often throws up, therefore fans could be in for plenty of excitement and nerves before the deadline.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Wednesday, January 31, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

Sheffield Wednesday dealt blow

Sheffield Wednesday appear to have lost out to Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire. Reports have suggested the 22-year-old is Ewood Park-bound after the agreement of a fee.

Leeds United academy product moves on

National League outfit FC Halifax Town have completed the signing of midfielder Jack Jenkins from Leeds United. The 22-year-old was handed his senior Whites debut in 2021 but did not go on to establish himself at Elland Road.

Huddersfield Town make decision

Huddersfield Town have opted to recall forward Kieran Phillips from his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town. The 23-year-old had been back in West Yorkshire since November having picked up a serious knee injury.

Southampton reluctant to lose Sheffield United-linked forward

Sheffield United have been linked with Southampton forward Sekou Mara, although the Saints are reportedly reluctant to sanction a loan move. The French frontman has made just one league start under Russell Martin this term.

Hull City duo depart

Hull City have sanctioned two departures as part of their January squad reshuffle. Jason Lokilo has been allowed to join Vizela on loan, while Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has made a permanent move to KVC Westerlo.

Former Sheffield United playmaker makes shock move

Luke Freeman, formerly of Sheffield United, has dropped into the National League to join Barnet. The 31-year-old had been a free agent since leaving Luton Town in August.

