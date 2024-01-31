With less than 36 hours to go until the window slams shut, clubs still in need of additions do not have much time left to conduct business. The January window is famous for the late drama it often throws up, therefore fans could be in for plenty of excitement and nerves before the deadline.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Wednesday, January 31, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

Sheffield Wednesday dealt blow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

it seems Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl will not have Duncan McGuire added to his ranks. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday appear to have lost out to Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire. Reports have suggested the 22-year-old is Ewood Park-bound after the agreement of a fee.

Leeds United academy product moves on

National League outfit FC Halifax Town have completed the signing of midfielder Jack Jenkins from Leeds United. The 22-year-old was handed his senior Whites debut in 2021 but did not go on to establish himself at Elland Road.

Huddersfield Town make decision

Huddersfield Town have opted to recall forward Kieran Phillips from his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town. The 23-year-old had been back in West Yorkshire since November having picked up a serious knee injury.

Southampton reluctant to lose Sheffield United-linked forward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United have been linked with Southampton forward Sekou Mara, although the Saints are reportedly reluctant to sanction a loan move. The French frontman has made just one league start under Russell Martin this term.

Hull City duo depart

Hull City have sanctioned two departures as part of their January squad reshuffle. Jason Lokilo has been allowed to join Vizela on loan, while Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has made a permanent move to KVC Westerlo.

Former Sheffield United playmaker makes shock move