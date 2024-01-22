Here is the latest January transfer window news round-up, featuring Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and more.

It has been another hectic day in the January transfer window, with speculation circulating at speed. There is less than a fortnight to go until the window slams shut, making player searches more intense for clubs.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Monday, January 22, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

Sheffield Wednesday receive offer

Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith has reportedly been the subject of a loan bid from Derby County. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly received a loan bid from Derby County for forward Michael Smith. According to BBC Radio Derby, an offer has been made including a significant wage contribution, although the Owls are said to be demanding an “excessive” fee.

A move to the Rams would reunite Smith with his former Rotherham United manager Paul Warne.

Leeds United ‘confident’ of striking contract agreement

Despite reported interest in Wilfried Gnonto, Leeds United are said to be increasingly confident he will agree a new deal at Elland Road. West Ham United and Everton have both been linked with the Italy international.

Sheffield United considering defender swoop

Sheffield United are said to be seriously considering a move for Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall. The defender started each of Forest’s opening five league games but has not featured from the start in the top flight since.

Hull City hold talks

Hull City are reportedly in talks with Luton Town over a potential move for wing-back Ryan Giles. The 23-year-old has also been linked with Cardiff City and Leeds United.

He has found opportunities limited at Kenilworth Road this season, making just five league starts.

Leeds United interested in ‘Polish Messi’

Leeds United are said to have interest in Liverpool prodigy Mateusz Musialowski. The Poland under-21 international has not yet featured under Jurgen Klopp at senior level for the Reds.

Watford looking to ‘move out’ former Huddersfield Town man