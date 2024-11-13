'We wanted to sign him' - Former Chelsea boss lifts lid on failed pursuit of £24m Leeds United man
In the summer of 2023, there was a mass exodus at Elland Road following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.
While the club hierarchy were keen to retain Adams, it became evident he wanted to seek pastures new. Chelsea were strongly linked with the midfielder and reports indicated he was close to joining the Blues.
However, a move to Stamford Bridge failed to materialise and he instead completed a switch to AFC Bournemouth for a reported £24m.
His time on the coast has been hampered by injury but he has recently returned to the Cherries fold following a lengthy lay-off.
The return has put him back in international contention, with the USA now led by the man who had interest in signing him at Chelsea.
Speaking to Goal, Pochettino said: "We know very well we need to look after him [Adams], to have [him] in the best condition for 2026 [World Cup].
“I know him very well because I think it's public that we wanted to sign him in Chelsea. When we arrived in Chelsea, I remember that in USA, in Chicago, we had a conversation.
“We knew and after, the club didn't sign him because he was injured. That is why, in the end, we cannot but we already know and we know how important but we need to provide the good platform for him to get [to] his best."
Adams made the bench for Bournemouth’s clash with Arsenal last month and has since appeared in their last three Premier League games.
He made a return to the starting XI at the weekend, featuring as Bournemouth lost 3-2 to Brentford.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.