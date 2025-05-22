West Ham United forward of 'interest' to League One club after loan spells at Huddersfield Town and West Brom
The 20-year-old, already a senior Northern Ireland international, was prised from Linfield by the Hammers in 2022.
A loan stint at West Bromwich Albion failed to propel him into the first-team picture at the London Stadium and he was sent to Huddersfield for the 2024/25 campaign.
He found the regular starting spot he was looking for and scored 10 goals in 46 appearances for the Terriers.
Wycombe Wanderers ‘interest’ in Callum Marshall
It appears he could be heading back to the third tier, with Wycombe believed to be on his trail.
According to the Bucks Free Press, the Chairboys are interested in being the latest club to take Marshall away from the capital.
He would arguably be a shrewd addition for any League One club, having shown his potential in West Yorkshire last term.
Wycombe, meanwhile, need new recruits after signalling their intention to revamp their squad with their recent retained list publication.
A host of senior players are leaving Adams Park, with former Sheffield Wednesday winger Adam Reach among them.
Callum Marshall’s loan spell at Huddersfield Town
Marshall represented Huddersfield during a trying campaign but endeared himself to supporters with his work ethic.
His 10-goal return was hardly jaw-dropping, but the frontman impressed with his movement and willingness to try make things happen.
He was one of four young players loaned in by Huddersfield last season, but the only one not contracted to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Fellow loanees Nigel Lonwijk, Joe Hodge and Tawanda Chirewa have also returned to their parent clubs.
Michael Duff’s view on Callum Marshall
Speaking about Marshall in October, since-sacked Terriers boss Michael Duff said: “He’s infectious. He’s a great kid. He’s on a lot of money for a young lad but you wouldn’t know whether he was on £2 a week or £20,000. It’s not £20,000-a-week by the way.
“He is a supporter’s dream. He comes off the pitch and his lungs are coming out of his mouth and that’s what they want.
“We’ll forgive mistakes if you’re running around because everyone in the stands wants to be on the pitch. Sometimes, with footballers, it looks like a job. He looks like he loves his job. And he’s got qualities, [he’s] at a Premier League club.”
