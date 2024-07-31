West Ham United in 'advanced talks' over Leeds United star previously linked with Fulham and Liverpool
Arguably one of the most in-demand players in Europe, Summerville has attracted plenty of attention since becoming a talismanic figure for Leeds. He was crowned Championship Player of the Season earlier this year, having shone for the Whites in their march to the play-off final.
An array of clubs have been linked with the Dutch wideman since the end of the season, including Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham. However, it appears West Ham have pushed to the front of the queue.
According to Sky Sports, talks between the Hammers and the Whites are at an advanced stage with personal terms not expected to throw up any problems. If Summerville does depart for the capital, it would mark the end of a four-year association with Leeds.
He was recruited from Feyenoord in 2020 and was initially assigned to the club’s under-23s. Having taken to youth football in England like a duck to water, he was gradually integrated into the senior set-up by Marcelo Bielsa.
Having impressed for the Whites in the Premier League, Summerville was linked with a move back to the top flight when Leeds were relegated last year. However, he was still in the Elland Road ranks beyond the summer deadline.
A repeat of 2023 now appears unlikely, with West Ham seemingly closing in on the signing of the tricky winger.
