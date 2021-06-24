Yorkshire's EFL fixtures in full for the 2021-22 season

Some sides have already started their pre-season preparations while other clubs are set to report back within the next couple of weeks.
The fixture list threw up some interesting games in the opening month, with all of Yorkshire's League One clubs - Sheffield Wednesday Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers - set to face each other in an exciting beginning to the campaign.
Barnsley begin their Championship season at Cardiff City while uncertainty surrounds Huddersfield Town's opening day opponents, Derby County. The Rams were fined £100,000 for breaching the league's accountancy rules, but still face the threat of relegation if a retrospective points deduction is imposed after the league appealed against an independent commission's decision.
Their fixtures are therefore interchangeable with those of Wycombe Wanderers, who were relegated to League One last season.
Hull start life back in the second tier against Preston North End while Sheffield United's first Championship game for two seasons will be against Birmingham City. Middlesbrough begin the season with a trip to relegated Fulham.
In League Two, Derek Adams's first game in charge at Bradford City will be at Exeter City while Harrogate Town kick-off their second season in the Football League with a home clash against Rochdale.
IN FULL- Barnsley's 2021-22 fixtures IN FULL - Sheffield United's 2021-22 fixturesIN FULL - Huddersfield Town's 2021-22 fixturesIN FULL - Middlesbrough's 2021-22 fixturesIN FULL - Hull City's 2021-22 fixturesIN FULL - Sheffield Wednesday's 2021-22 fixturesIN FULL - Rotherham United's 2021-22 fixturesIN FULL - Doncaster Rovers' 2021-22 fixturesIN FULL - Bradford City's 2021-22 fixturesIN FULL - Harrogate Town's 2021-22 fixtures