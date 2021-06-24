Yorkshire's EFL fixtures in full for the 2021-22 season

NEW SEASON: The EFL fixtures for the 2021-22 campaign were released on Thursday morning. Picture: Getty Images.

Some sides have already started their pre-season preparations while other clubs are set to report back within the next couple of weeks.

The fixture list threw up some interesting games in the opening month, with all of Yorkshire's League One clubs - Sheffield Wednesday Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers - set to face each other in an exciting beginning to the campaign.

Barnsley begin their Championship season at Cardiff City while uncertainty surrounds Huddersfield Town's opening day opponents, Derby County. The Rams were fined £100,000 for breaching the league's accountancy rules, but still face the threat of relegation if a retrospective points deduction is imposed after the league appealed against an independent commission's decision.

Their fixtures are therefore interchangeable with those of Wycombe Wanderers, who were relegated to League One last season.

Hull start life back in the second tier against Preston North End while Sheffield United's first Championship game for two seasons will be against Birmingham City. Middlesbrough begin the season with a trip to relegated Fulham.